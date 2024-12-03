Tony Grant Joins A&G as Senior Managing Director

Real estate veteran brings decades of experience in corporate finance, capital allocation, acquisitions/dispositions, and retail and restaurant portfolio optimization.

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the surge in demand for strategic approaches to real estate among both healthy and distressed operators across all sectors, A&G Real Estate Partners has tapped industry veteran Tony Grant as Senior Managing Director.

Tony Grant

"We are thrilled to add Tony to our management team," said A&G Co-President Andy Graiser. "Tony's broad business experience, real estate acumen, strong negotiating skills and collaborative approach to project-management will enhance our full-service solutions and deliver industry-leading results at a time when real estate strategy is at the forefront for our clients."

Grant, who is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, has negotiated more than $500 million in lease savings over the course of his more than 20-year career. The 45-year-old began working with A&G as a Senior Consultant with the onset of the pandemic in 2020. His client engagements with A&G have included Big Lots, Rite Aid, Party City, GNC, Guitar Center, Chico's, Christmas Tree Shops/CTS, David's Bridal, West Marine, Equinox/Blink Fitness, 24-Hour Fitness, TooJay's and McNellie's Restaurant Group.

"Tony's outstanding leadership and relationship-building skills were apparent from the very start," said A&G Co-President Emilio Amendola. "In addition to delivering results that consistently outpace our clients' expectations, Tony has shown an impressive ability to garner the respect of both clients and landlords."

Grant's key areas of expertise include negotiations for dispositions, restructurings and mitigations of leased and fee-owned real estate, both in and out of bankruptcy court. He has orchestrated numerous new store locations, lease terminations, relocations, excess land givebacks and space downsizings or expansions. "Importantly, Tony is well-versed in managing expansions on behalf of growth-minded retail and restaurant companies via retrofits, relocations and new-site development," Graiser said.

Prior to joining A&G, Grant's projects involved a Who's Who of operators in categories such as retail, restaurant/hospitality and fitness/entertainment. An example is his work on behalf of Borders Group, Inc., where he was responsible for the winddown of real estate and operations for both Borders and Waldenbooks, as well as the sale of certain overseas assets. In addition, he has held several executive-level positions in retail and manufacturing, including serving as a member of the corporate development team at Owens Corning in Toledo, Ohio, where he focused on all aspects of global projects centering on acquisitions, divestitures and corporate strategy.

The Michigan native is an entrepreneur who has owned breweries, restaurants, a bakery and various other businesses and real estate. He holds an MBA in corporate finance and accounting from Michigan State University (MSU), as well as a BS in electrical engineering from MSU, where he was an offensive lineman and long snapper on the Spartans varsity football team. An avid outdoorsman, Grant enjoys spending time in the woods, on a lake or playing sports with his wife and two young daughters.

"I'm incredibly excited to continue my work with A&G in a more formal role that will allow me to branch into business-development and project-management while maintaining my role in the trenches in deal-making and negotiations," Grant said. "A&G is the premier firm in strategic real estate consulting services, and I'm proud to be a part of the team."

