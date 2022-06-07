Tony Hahn Joins Vita Inclinata as Advisor

Hahn Brings Over Two Decades of U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Experience

WASHINGTON , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of precision aerospace and industrial stabilization devices, today announced Tony Hahn has joined the company as an advisor. Leveraging his U.S. Coast Guard, MS in Engineering and Technology Management, and MIT's Seminar XXl Fellowship experience, Hahn will provide strategic, technical, and leadership guidance for Vita Rescue System adoption within the rotary-wing public sector.

"Through my many years of being an offshore and shipboard search and rescue Pilot-in-Command for the U.S. Coast Guard, I was trained on the latest life-saving technologies and thought I had seen it all," Hahn said. "However, when I saw a demonstration of Vita's stabilization technology, I was amazed and immediately understood how this revolutionary system could greatly improve the safety, time, and rescue efforts for aircrews. I'm excited to help advocate for this technology's use in the public sector and rescue efforts worldwide."

Hahn has an impressive 24 years of U.S. Coast Guard experience. Most recently, he held the position of Chief of Staff, Coast Guard Pacific Area Command, Alameda, Calif., where he provided guidance, support, and leadership to advance the strategy, direction, and vision of the Pacific Area Commander—with an area of operations over 74 million square miles utilizing over 13,000 active duty, civilian and volunteer employees. Before his Chief of Staff position, Hahn served as Sector/Air station Commander at Air Station, Corpus Christi, TX. In this position, he was responsible for the safety, security, and facilitation of commerce as Captain of the Port for Corpus Christi, Victoria, and Brownsville.

Most notable as Sector/Air Station Commander, Hahn led the Corpus Christi federal response to Hurricane Harvey. Through his efforts, his team helped save 209 lives, provided assistance to more than 600 individuals, secured 1,500 maritime pollution sources, created comprehensive port surveys, and provided aid to navigation placement for the Port of Corpus Christi opening—in only seven days.

Additional U.S. Coast Guard responsibilities throughout his career include Chief of Public Affairs, Aeronautical Engineering Program Manager, Maintenance Officer, and Instructor Pilot.

"Coupled with his leadership skills, Hahn brings a unique perspective to the Vita team that only years of active search and rescue missions can provide," said Caleb Carr, CEO, Vita. "We are proud to have him collaborate with our public sector teams to advance the adoption of our lifesaving technologies."

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

