Tony Hale ("Veep") and Missi Pyle ("Dodgeball," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory") are set to topline "Blind Psychosis," an all-Voiceover murder mystery 6-episode Podcast series.

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The series follows a group of guests that gather for a séance at a mansion in Maine that becomes cut off from civilization just as the guests realize that they're being murdered one by one--and their murderer isn't human. The Detective (Tony Hale) is in a race to figure out who did it, despite the fact that he is blind! Rounding out the cast are: Yvette Nicole Brown ("Community"), Christopher McDonald ("Happy Gilmore"), Lesley Ann Warren ("Clue"), Curtis Armstrong ("Revenge of the Nerds"), Camilla Luddington ("Greys Anatomy"), Diedrich Bader ("American Housewife"), and John O'Hurley ("Seinfeld").