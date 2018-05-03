LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The series follows a group of guests that gather for a séance at a mansion in Maine that becomes cut off from civilization just as the guests realize that they're being murdered one by one--and their murderer isn't human. The Detective (Tony Hale) is in a race to figure out who did it, despite the fact that he is blind! Rounding out the cast are: Yvette Nicole Brown ("Community"), Christopher McDonald ("Happy Gilmore"), Lesley Ann Warren ("Clue"), Curtis Armstrong ("Revenge of the Nerds"), Camilla Luddington ("Greys Anatomy"), Diedrich Bader ("American Housewife"), and John O'Hurley ("Seinfeld").
"Blind Psychosis" was created by Ray Griggs, is being produced by his banner RG Entertainment, Ltd. was cast by Joe Lorenzo under his banner Society Entertainment, illustrations are being done by Weta Workshop (a Peter Jackson company), and will be promoted by Ribbow Media. The series is set to hit Apple and Android later this year. www.blindpsychosis.net
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tony-hale-veep-and-missi-pyle-dodgeball-charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory-are-set-to-topline-blind-psychosis-an-all-voiceover-murder-mystery-6-episode-podcast-series-300641764.html
