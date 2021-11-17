Tony Horton's Power Life ™ Announces the Launch of Foundation Phytonutrients

A life-long proponent of helping others be their best, Horton understands there are multiple facets to reaching optimal wellness. "Recovery is a cornerstone of high-performance," explains Tony Horton, founder of Power Life™. "When we rob our bodies of proper healing our training suffers, and we fall short of our goals. Which is why I am so eager for others to try this product, because it supports a balance crucial to reaching your highest potential."

With the launch of Foundation Phytonutrients, Power Life aims to provide nutritional support harmonious with an individual's well-being. Each scoop contains a potent combination of plant-based antioxidants and powerful molecules that offer support against oxidative stress—which can lead to cell and tissue damage and plays a role in a range of health conditions—and aid with muscle recovery.

Offered in a sugar-free, Berry Blast flavor, Power Life Foundation Phytonutrients is vegan, non-GMO, and contains no artificial ingredients.

Key ingredients and benefits include:

Myo-inositol and D-chiro-inositol, which work together to support a healthy balance of hormone levels, to help your body perform at its best.

PhytoServ ™ Fruit Blend, which helps support your immune system from the harmful effects of oxidative stress.

Tart Cherry, a powerful antioxidant, which can assist in muscle recovery.

. Maqui Berry, a rich source of anthocyanins

Consumers can purchase Foundation Phytonutrients ($59.95) through the Power Life™ Amazon shop or at www.mypowerlife.com . Foundation Phytonutrients is an excellent compliment to the rest of the Power Life line of products.

About Power Life™

Founded in 2020, Power Life products embody the highest standard of quality in nutrition. Made with scientifically-backed ingredients for optimum effectiveness, Power Life was created by fitness legend Tony Horton to provide a nutritional roadmap for consumers, helping them to find the best support from the inside out at any age. Best Selling Power Life products include Foundation Four , High Impact Plant Protein , High Impact Whey Protein and High Impact Endurance . For more information, please visit mypowerlife.com or Instagram @my_powerlife . Read more about Power Life Peak Advantage here .

About Tony Horton

Tony Horton is the wildly popular creator of the most successful fitness program in America, P90X®. Tony is a world-class motivational speaker and the author of top-selling books "Bring It, Crush It!" and "The Big Picture." He's appeared on countless television programs as a fitness and lifestyle expert to promote healthy living through exercise and proper nutrition. Tony's supplement line, Power Life , is part of his new fitness brand, "Power of 4 by Tony Horton" — a four-part approach to wellness including fitness, supplements, nutrition and mindfulness. Follow Tony on Instagram @tonyshorton .

