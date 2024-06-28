Tony Horton's Power Life High Impact Whey Protein Powder is Ideal for Supporting Muscle Health This Men's Health Month

A Whey Based Protein Powder Designed to Nourish Your Muscles, Support Your Strength, and Support the Preservation of Lean Muscle

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Life™ High Impact Whey Protein is the perfect way to support your muscle health and increase protein intake this Men's Health Month. Men's Health Month, observed every June, raises awareness about preventable health problems and encourages early detection and prevention of health issues among men and boys. This month-long event encourages men to take control of their health and wellness.

Power Life High Impact Whey Protein isn't just an ordinary protein powder; it supports muscle strength and recovery, helping you stay strong during and after rest periods. This protein powder also addresses digestive health by reducing issues such as gas, uncomfortable bloating, and cramping, ensuring you feel comfortable and energized throughout your fitness journey.

Fitness legend Tony Horton, emphasizes that one of the best ways to take control of your health is through improving your muscle strength. Tony believes that maintaining muscle mass is essential not just for physical strength and performance but also for metabolic health, joint support, and overall vitality as one ages. Healthy muscles contribute significantly to overall well-being by improving mobility, boosting metabolism, supporting bone health, and enhancing endurance.

Power Life High Impact Whey Protein isn't just an ordinary protein powder; it supports muscle strength and recovery, helping you stay strong during and after rest periods. This protein powder also addresses digestive health by reducing issues such as gas, uncomfortable bloating, and cramping, ensuring you feel comfortable and energized throughout your fitness journey.†*

What is Power Life High Impact Whey Protein?

Power Life High Impact Whey Protein is a unique supplement formulated to support muscle health, strength, and lean muscle preservation. It combines whey proteins, HMB, vitamin D3, and digestive enzymes to provide comprehensive muscle nourishment. This protein powder is sourced from non-GMO, ethically grass-fed cows from the United Kingdom. It undergoes a low-temperature micro and ultrafiltration process to ensure high quality and retain all essential amino acids.

Power Life High Impact Whey Protein's advanced formulation helps curb unhealthy cravings, supports a healthy weight, and supports muscle repair and growth. The addition of digestive enzymes and other key ingredients aids in maintaining lean muscle and boosting energy levels. Furthermore, it supports digestion, reducing common issues like gas, bloating, ensuring you feel comfortable and energized. Power Lie High Impact Whey Protein comes in three flavors, chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry vanilla.†*

Power Life High Impact Whey Protein Key Ingredients

Whey Protein: Supports healthy muscle development and a healthy weight by helping promote muscle growth and effective weight management.†*

myHMB® and D3: Help your body maintain lean muscle mass even on rest days, helping to combat age-related muscle loss and support muscle preservation.†*

DigeZyme®: Enhances nutrient absorption and smooth digestion by breaking down protein into its most bioavailable form for optimal nutrient uptake.†*

Aquamin®: Provides calcium and 72 other trace minerals from a nutritious algae-based superfood, supporting healthy bones and muscles.†*

ChroMax® (chromium picolinate): Facilitates the transport of amino acids to muscles, for effective utilization for muscle repair and growth.†*

How to Use Power Life High Impact Whey Protein

The suggested use of Power Life High Impact Whey Protein is to mix one scoop of the supplement into 8 ounces of water or add it to your favorite smoothie. Each serving of this supplement contains 15 grams of easy-to-absorb protein, which is an optimal amount to help you live your best life and support your strength.†*

Where to Buy Power Life High Impact Whey Protein?

Power Life High Impact Whey Protein can be purchased on the Power Life website for the price of $69.95 with a 90-day money-back guarantee and is available in chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry vanilla flavors.

About Power Life

Founded in 2020, Power Life products embody the highest standard of quality in nutrition. Made with scientifically backed ingredients for optimum effectiveness, Power Life was created by fitness legend Tony Horton to provide a nutritional roadmap for consumers, helping them find strength and the best support from the inside out at any age. Other Power Life products include dietary supplements such as Foundation Phytonutrients , Peak Lean Balance , and High Impact Plant Protein . For more information, please visit mypowerlife.com or Instagram @my_powerlife and TikTok @my_powerlife .

About Tony Horton

Tony Horton is the creator of the most successful fitness program in America, P90X®. He is a world-class motivational speaker and author of bestsellers Bring It, Crush It, and The Big Picture. Along with his new fitness concept Power Nation Fitness, Tony's supplement line Power Life supports people's health through proper nutrition. He's appeared on countless television programs as a fitness and lifestyle expert to promote healthy living through exercise and proper nutrition. He hosts the YouTube series " Power Up With Tony Horton " where he interviews notable guests while taking them through a one-of-a-kind physical challenge. Follow Tony Horton on Instagram @tonyshorton .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact

Dean Stattman

[email protected]

SOURCE Power Life