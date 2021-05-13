Tony Horton's Power Life™ Supplement Line Unveils New 'Peak Advantage' Formula

Peak Advantage combines scientifically-backed ingredients, such as Noogandha® (ashwagandha extract), AlphaFen® (fenugreek extract), eleuthero extract, and ginger root extract, to support weight management goals, lean muscle development, and help promote well-being during stressful situations for an overall more balanced life.

"I am beyond excited to announce this brand new supplement to the Power Life assembly," adds Tony Horton, Founder of Power Life™. "After my devastating Ramsay-Hunt diagnosis, I devoted my recovery to working with a team of scientists to design a line of supplements that would provide unparalleled, holistic support. Tried and tested by yours truly, each formula includes ingredients that serve a purpose and champion a healthy lifestyle. I've dedicated my life to helping others reach their potential, Power Life supplements are another way I hope to help others thrive."

Power Life Peak Advantage helps promote vitality, and balances energy and mood for an overall more harmonious life. The key benefits include:

Helps support mental clarity, alertness and stamina

Helps support healthy hormone levels in the body

Promotes feeling of wellbeing and helps energize the body

Helps promote a healthy response to everyday stress

Consumers can purchase Peak Advantage ($69.95) or any of the other Power Life supplements by visiting mypowerlife.com or on the Power Life Amazon store.

About Power Life™

Founded in 2020, Power Life products embody the highest standard of quality in nutrition. Made with scientifically-backed ingredients for optimum effectiveness, Power Life was created by fitness legend Tony Horton to support those who seek high-level dietary supplements. Power Life supplements provide a nutritional roadmap for consumers, helping them to find the best support from the inside out. For more information, please visit mypowerlife.com .

About Tony Horton

Tony Horton is the wildly popular creator of the most successful fitness program in America, P90X®. Tony is a world-class motivational speaker and the author of top-selling books "Bring It, Crush It!" and "The Big Picture." He's appeared on countless television programs as a fitness and lifestyle expert to promote healthy living through exercise and proper nutrition. In line with his new fitness concept, Power Nation, Tony's newest creation is his brand new supplement line, Power Life, aimed at supporting people's health through proper nutrition.

