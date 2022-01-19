Tony Hughes Joins Rubicon Founders as Newest Partner

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubicon Founders is pleased to announce they are expanding their investment team with the addition of former naviHealth CFO, Tony Hughes, as Partner. Founded by Adam Boehler, Rubicon Founders is focused on transforming healthcare across the United States and believes that doctors and clinicians are best positioned to lead this charge.

"I am thrilled that Tony Hughes has joined our team at Rubicon Founders. Tony is a leader amongst his peers with deep experience in finance and capital markets, and with his impressive knowledge and insights, he will help us build and grow transformational healthcare companies," said Adam Boehler, CEO of Rubicon Founders.

"I have known Adam for several years and have tremendous respect for his abilities as a leader, innovator and transformer of health care. Rubicon Founders is truly unique platform, and I am thrilled to join its world class team. The opportunity to fundamentally improve the delivery of health care in the US is tremendous and Rubicon is well positioned continue solving this problem," said Tony Hughes, Partner at Rubicon Founders.

Tony Hughes has vast experience in growing healthcare services and managed care companies in a value creating manner, most recently serving as CFO for naviHealth, a leading tech-enabled healthcare services platform. Tony lives in Nashville, TN with his wife and two children.

About Rubicon Founders

Rubicon Founders is an entrepreneurial healthcare investment firm focused on building and growing transformational companies. Located in Nashville, Tennessee, Rubicon brings together a core team of investment, operating, and technology professionals who work to put patients and doctors first. Rubicon invests and partners to build meaningful businesses that create enduring value by transforming the way people receive care. Rubicon's portfolio companies include Evergreen Nephrology, Honest Medical Group, and U.S. Medical Management.

SOURCE Rubicon Founders