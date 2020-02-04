Tony Jaros Joins CultureIQ as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK and SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CultureIQ announced today that it has appointed Tony Jaros as its new Chief Executive Officer. CultureIQ, backed by technology-focused private equity firm ParkerGale Capital, provides some of the world's most admired and innovative companies with software and services to help make culture a competitive advantage.

Mr. Jaros is a product-focused and customer obsessed leader with a long track record of bringing new ideas to complex markets while building high performing and collaborative teams. Most recently, Mr. Jaros served as the President and Chief Product Officer of SiriusDecisions, which he joined as a startup almost 20 years ago and helped build the organization into the worldwide leader in B2B sales, marketing and product management research, benchmarking and advisory services. Forrester acquired SiriusDecisions in 2019 for $245 million, and Mr. Jaros continued to lead the organization until joining CultureIQ. Early in his career, Mr. Jaros held product and consulting roles at Peppers & Rogers Group and Simba Information. He holds an MBA from New York University and a BSJ in Journalism from Northwestern University.

"We are so pleased to have Tony join CultureIQ as CEO. In one of the most competitive searches I have seen, Tony stood out as an impressive people-focused leader, a natural collaborator and a product-driven executive with strong opinions," said Devin Mathews, Partner at ParkerGale Capital. "Tony brings a proven track record of success growing companies rapidly with new approaches to solving old challenges."

Mr. Jaros is motivated by a few key things: building and developing strong teams, delivering world-class solutions to customers, and focused execution.

"I'm thrilled to join CultureIQ at an exciting time in the company's evolution," said Mr. Jaros. "CultureIQ's combination of a technology platform, rich culture-benchmarking data and services make it a true standout in the marketplace."

Mr. Jaros will also take a seat on CultureIQ's Board of Directors. Prior CEO and CultureIQ founder, Greg Besner, will become Vice Chairman of the company's Board.

"I could not think of a better executive to lead CultureIQ for the next chapter of our growth," said Mr. Besner. "Tony's experience at SiriusDecisions uniquely positions him to lead our employees and customers as we continue to offer the market with a differentiated approach to assessing and impacting culture and engagement at companies."

CultureIQ is the global culture management company that helps organizations drive competitive advantage by aligning culture with business goals. Powered by industry-leading strategists, flexible technology, and a validated research framework, the CultureIQ offering makes what's good for people good for business.

