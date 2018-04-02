Tony Khawam's Vision of Syria's War-torn Cities, Aleppo Urban Landscapes at Artexpo New York with Galen Cheney's Process-Driven Abstractions, Mkrtich Mazmanian's Abstract Figurative Sculptures, and Rana Loutfi's Poetic Paintings

Tony Khawam is a Syrian-born artist. Khawam stopped painting in 2001 after the events of 9/11, but picked up his brush again in 2015, influenced by the Syrian crisis. "My primary focus is of my birthplace, the city of Aleppo, with urban scenes of collapsed apartment floors, fallen balconies, curved rooftops, and punched holes in the building facades. My aim is not to focus on the politics of the conflict but to raise awareness to the tragedy," explained Khawam, whose family immigrated to the US in 1976. TonyKhawamArt.com

Galen Cheney was born in California and has been painting professionally since earning her MFA from the Maryland Institute, College of Art. Her work is process-driven and she cites her strongest influences as being street art, ancient cities, and the Abstract Expressionists of the 1950's. Using a rich variety of methods and materials, Cheney's works are physical experiences, often constructed, deconstructed, and reconfigured to create paintings that are muscular and resonate with the history of their making.

Mazmanian is an Armenian-Lebanese artist known for his abstract figurative sculptures in bronze. His art emphasizes clean, geometrical lines which balance forms inherent in his materials with symbolic allusions to the natural world reminiscent of Brancusi's Bird in Space.

Rana Loutfi was born in Damascus, Syria, where her art education began. She continued her study of art after she moved to the US. Her work combines cultural elements with the modern life that shaped her artistic vision by using her own poetry as a means to add calligraphy that embraces the images to elevate her painting to a higher visual and intellectual experience and create unique contemporary paintings that tell the story of her artistic influences and her transition and immigration to the US.

Reception: Thursday, April 19, 12pm – 7pm

Artexpo NY Pier 94, 711 12th Ave, NYC

