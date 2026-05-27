Tony Lama Boots Introduces the Heritage Collection: An Elevated Expression of American Craftmanship

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Tony Lama Boots

May 27, 2026, 14:15 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Lama proudly introduces the Heritage Collection, a distinguished new men's collection that honors the enduring legacy of western craftsmanship through refined design, premium materials and an unwavering dedication to American manufacturing.

Rooted in tradition, the Heritage Collection represents the very foundation of the Tony Lama brand — boots meticulously crafted in the United States with premium global parts. Each pair embodies the authenticity, integrity and heritage that have defined Tony Lama for more than a century.

The collection showcases an elevated assortment of luxurious exotic leathers and timeless flat leathers, thoughtfully curated to deliver understated sophistication and versatility. From rich textures to classic silhouettes, every detail is designed to preserve western heritage through elevated, contemporary design.

More than footwear, the Heritage Collection is a tribute to American craftsmanship. Skilled artisans bring each style to life with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring every pair reflects the quality and character synonymous with the Tony Lama name.

"Tony Lama strives to find the perfect balance between classic western style and contemporary design," said Emma Benson, Brand Manager at Tony Lama Boots. "The collection's styles are designed to endure for generations."

Built with both sophistication and purpose, the Heritage Collection transitions effortlessly from everyday wear to elevated occasions, offering styles as enduring as the heritage they represent.

The Heritage collection is available now at tonylama.com.

About Tony Lama Boots
Tony Lama Boots is a brand of western footwear that was founded in 1911 by Tony Lama in El Paso, Texas. Throughout history, Tony Lama has repeatedly proven to be the world's most recognized western boot brand by building a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, cowgirl boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Each pair of prized Tony Lama boots is a true work of art, meticulously crafted of the finest leathers. This reputation comes from 100+ years of experience in perfecting every step in the bootmaking process. For more information, visit www.tonylama.com.

Facebook: @TonyLama | Instagram: @TonyLamaBoots | Twitter: @TonyLama

SOURCE Tony Lama Boots

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