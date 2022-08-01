Tony Lindsay Blurs Genre Boundaries Again with a True Page Turner, 'Three Married Women and Her.'

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Married Women and Her is a novel that explores adultery from the perspective of the wife and the other woman. From page one, both points of view are exposed. Watching the buildup to the inevitable clash between the wives and the other woman drives this novel to a heart pounding peak with no relief. Even after the titans meet, the plot continues to shock and surprise. There is no lull in the action. Three Married Women and Her offers unpredictable and unexpected twists and turns throughout. Desire, retribution, hate, lust, love, and fear riffle through the pages of the novel. This story will be read in one or two sittings – probably one.

Three Married Women and Her Tony Lindsay

Tony Lindsay is the author of ten novels; One Dead Preacher, Street Possession, Chasin' It, Urban Affair, One Dead Lawyer, More Boy than Girl, One Dead Doctor, The Killing Breeze, Chess Not Checker, Melody Knight a Vampire's Tale - and five short story collections titled Pieces of the Hole - Fat from Papa's Head – Emotional Drippings stories of Love, Lust, and Addiction - Almost Grown – and Acorns in a Skillet stories of Racecraft in America.

https://www.pen-4-hire.com

Release date: July 26, 2022, 178 pages

Title: 'Three Married Women and Her' / trade paperback

ISBN-13: ‎ 979-8426972179

BISAC CODES: FIC049020 – FIC049070

Purchase link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6XJBJP2

