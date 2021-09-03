Tony Lindsay Returns to Speculative Fiction With 'Melody Knight a Vampire's Tale'

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Melody Knight a Vampire's Tale' is unique in being a spy thriller and a vampire novel. Melody's involvement in a CIA assignment exposes a $51 billion human organ market, and the storyline climaxes when a weapon is developed that returns a vampire to being human. The reader experiences both: the life of a CIA operative and life within a vampire family. The Knights are presented as a blended family with all the peculiarities that accompany those unions, and it is through her experiences with her vampire family that Melody develops an acceptance and respect for humanity. The novel deals with the origin of American vampires, and a mystery/thriller edge develops when murdered children, human organ farming, and CIA corporate gains are uncovered. Melody's growth from a depressed human bride (her fiancé was gunned down on her wedding day) to a vampire that cares about humanity is shocking. The thriller edge of the novel keeps the reader turning pages; don't miss this one.

Melody Knight a Vampire's Tale

Atmosphere Press is dedicated to being the premier service for authors who want not just any publisher, but one who will be a true partner through the book-making process. https://atmospherepress.com

Tony Lindsay is the author of nine novels; One Dead Preacher, Street Possession, Chasin' It, Urban Affair, One Dead Lawyer, More Boy than Girl, One Dead Doctor, The Killing Breeze, Chess Not Checker - and five short story collections titled Pieces of the Hole - Fat from Papa's Head – Emotional Drippings stories of Love, Lust, and Addiction - Almost Grown – and Acorns in a Skillet stories of Racecraft in America.

