Tony Lourakis of Fleet Complete Wins EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Ontario Award for Technology

This is Tony's second nomination with EY since 2004, when Fleet Complete and its flagship product were spearheading the telematics market across North America. Today, under Tony's leadership and firm hold of the vision he has for the company, Fleet Complete is growing at an accelerated rate, being constantly ranked on Braham30, Growth 500, and Deloitte Fast 15 as one of the fastest-growing telematics companies worldwide.

"It is a huge honour to be recognized by EY as Entrepreneur Of The Year in the world's most prestigious business awards program," says Tony Lourakis. "Fleet Complete started as an ambitious dream that attracted an incredible team of innovative, committed, and simply talented individuals, who made us the fastest-growing telematics company in the world. And this is what being an entrepreneur is all about – knowing that it takes a dedicated team of people to make your business a success."

"I'm blown away by the remarkable stories of entrepreneurs we have in this region," says Craig Roskos, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program Co-Director. "We have a significant number of new and emerging entrepreneurs this year, with nearly half of the businesses less than 10 years old. But what stands out the most is how all of our finalists are responding to change by continuously challenging the status quo and innovating to uncover news ways of thinking."

"The majority of this year's finalists have an international reach — and impact. They're driving positive change in local economies and communities, and those around the world," says Paula Smith, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program Co-Director. "We're proud to see businesses from this region responding to global demands and making a difference, and that we can tell their success stories."

About Fleet Complete®

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing over 500,000 subscribers and over 35,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Austria, Germany, Greece, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as General Motors, Toyota, Mitsubishi Australia, and Cummins, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com .

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

The 2019 Ontario independent judging panel consists of Alan Quarry, Chairman, Quarry Integrated Communications; Anne Sado, President, George Brown College; Bruce Poon Tip, Founder, G Adventures; Code Cubitt, Founder & Managing Director, Mistral Venture Partners; Kim Mason, Senior Vice President, Business Distribution, Strategy & Performance, Royal Bank of Canada; Lee McDonald, President & CEO, Southmedic Inc.; Lori O'Neill, Independent Director; and Teresa Lee, Director, OMERS Private Equity Inc.

This year's program national sponsors are ICI RDI, The TMX Group, The Globe and Mail Inc., Air Canada, Media One Creative and The Printing House Limited. Ontario regional sponsors are Captivate and Steam Whistle Brewing.

