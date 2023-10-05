TONY MANESS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS - HEAD OF HIGHGATE SELECT

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highgate announced today the appointment of Tony Maness as Executive Vice President of Operations - Head of Highgate Select. Highgate Select is a division of Highgate focused on differentiated management and development of select service, limited service and extended stay hotels. In his role, Maness will lead the operations for Highgate Select, which currently encompasses more than 200 hotels, further strengthening its position in the market. Maness will join Rob Dann, Chief Operating Officer of Highgate Select, in continuing to grow Highgate's select service and extended stay hotel development platform.

"We are honored to have such an experienced operations veteran step into this important role for our burgeoning Highgate Select division," said Rob Dann, Chief Operating Officer of Highgate Select. "Tony's remarkable 30-year career in the hospitality industry and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding results and building best-in-class operating teams in this segment makes him the ideal leader for this role."

Maness most recently served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Aimbridge Hospitality and oversaw the THL portfolio which Highgate took over in early 2021. Prior to his 11-year tenure with Aimbridge, he served as the Executive Vice President of Operations for Jameson Brands at Park Management Group LLC and also previously served as Vice President of Operations at Jameson Inns, Inc. Tony's journey in the hospitality industry began at the ground level as a line-level employee at Holiday Inns, Inc., and he eventually ascended to corporate and executive positions at several leading select service platforms including Holiday Inns, Inc., Equity Inns/McNeill Hospitality Corporation, Winfield Hospitality, and Jameson Inns, Inc.

"I am delighted to join Highgate during this exciting time of growth for Highgate Select," said Maness. "Highgate's leadership and strength in the select service and extended stay space is unparalleled and I feel fortunate to be at the forefront of Highgate Select's next phase of development."

Maness earned both Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees from Freed-Hardeman University.

About Highgate
Highgate is a leading global real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Waikiki, London and Lisbon. www.highgate.com.

