Tony Nominated Laura Bell Bundy To Debut Her New Single And Music Video "American Girl" Exclusively On LiveXLive's Multiple Platforms February 18th

"'I am thrilled to partner with LiveXLive to debut the 'American Girl' music video," Bundy says. "The video is filled with symbolic imagery. We see a housewife handcuffed by diamond handcuffs to the vacuum that is sucking up money. Around her neck she has the keys to unlock them, but she chooses not to. She chooses the comfort of consumerism and patriarchy over true freedom like many women out there. There is additional symbolism laced throughout the video: she comments on her own fertility when she serves a fake man and child dinner and puts her deviled eggs in the freezer; she leaves bloody footprints from her Christian Louboutin heels because financially they bleed her dry; she jumps into a pool and credit cards fall in around her because she is drowning in credit card debt; she's the head on a tiger print rug because she is just something to be walked all over; she takes a fire extinguisher to put the fire out which represents her own fire being put out by the life she's choosing… A life we all feel we are breaking into and don't deserve even when we get it."

Bundy continues, "The video feels like a walk into the past, but it is just showing that as much as things have changed, they really haven't. The same expectations of what it means to be a woman persist. We go into debt trying to become that woman too… financially and emotionally… leaving us empty and wondering why we are not happy."

Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive, stated "Laura Bell Bundy will have an opportunity to maximize her new music video's presence on all of LiveXLive's platforms, including audio, video, social media takeovers and more. She is a truly an amazing artist across multiple verticals of entertainment, and we are honored Laura chose LiveXLive to debut her newest music video with us."

Laura's interview will kick off in Music Lives On followed by the premiere of the "American Girl" video. On Friday 2/19, LiveXLive will be offering a unique Artist DNA station, featuring Laura's greatest inspirations and who she has inspired.

For more Laura, check out "The Next: Laura Bell Bundy" (hosted playlist of her favorite music, including her own) and " The Twenty: Pop Divas of Broadway hosted by Laura Bell Bundy" (20 song hosted playlist featuring the women of Broadway who've become cross-over Pop stars, and vice versa).

To Download "American Girl" please visit: https://lbb.ffm.to/americangirl , for more information please visit: www.laurabellbundy.com .

LiveXLive is an artists' centric platform focusing on showcasing music and events across multiple platforms of the company's flywheel in VOD, streaming, podcasting, live experiences, opportunities for creating audio channels and content beyond performances.

About Laura Bell Bundy

Tony nominated Broadway star & Billboard top 5 recording artist, Laura Bell Bundy made her debut at age 9 at Radio City Music Hall, since then she has originated the stage roles of Tina in Ruthless (Outer Critics/ Drama Desk Nominations), Amber in Broadway's Hairspray, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical (Tony Nomination), played Glinda in Wicked and received an Ovation nomination for her role of Charity in Reprise 2.0's 'Sweet Charity.' Bundy has recorded multiple albums, starred and appeared in a myriad of hit shows and blockbuster movies including roles on Perfect Harmony, How I Met Your Mother, Hart of Dixie, American Gods, Anger Management, Dream Girls, Jumanji, among others. Her newest trailblazing project, Women of Tomorrow, has already received high critical acclaim from HuffPost, American Songwriter, Forbes, People and many others. The album, produced & written by Bundy, Shea Carter & Jeremy Adelman, encapsulates the experiences of today's modern women. The original songs cover issues like equal pay, breaking the glass ceiling, over-apologizing, the mental load of motherhood, pitting women against each other, unrealistic beauty standards, the obsession with social media, ownership over women's bodies, doing it all, and women's relationship to men. Bundy also hosts the Women of Tomorrow podcast, which powerfully and deeply dives into the issues each song on her album presents, examines the history of those matters and provides solutions for moving forward.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and livestreams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), livestreaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website and social channels. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter at @livexlive.

