Tony Robbins' 100 Billion Meals Challenge Launches The Next Meal On May 28 - WORLD HUNGER DAY

92 BILLION MEALS HAVE BEEN DISTRIBUTED – Now the Challenge Is A Monthly Giving Movement Backed by 100+ Celebrities

If hunger were a country, it would be the third largest in the world. The Challenge has already delivered more than 62 billion meals — and now, as little as $10 a month can provide up to 100 meals.

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Hunger Day, the 100 Billion Meals Challenge — co-founded by Tony Robbins and Nobel Peace Prize winner Governor David Beasley , which aims to deliver 100 billion meals over the next decade and has already delivered more than 92 billion, launches The Next Meal, a monthly giving movement where as little as $10 a month can provide up to 100 meals for families in need in the U.S. and in the world's hardest-hit communities. 100% of all donations go directly to feeding people.

"The Next Meal is a way for anyone, anywhere, to put real meals on real tables, every single month. Together, we won't stop until hunger does," said Robbins.

Every ten seconds, a child dies of hunger. An estimated 280 million people are nearing starvation, and one in five goes to bed hungry every night. Yet in just three years, the Challenge and its partners have already delivered more than 92 billion meals across six continents — through food banks, school feeding programs, child nutrition treatments, and emergency airlifts. The infrastructure works. The Next Meal provides the sustained funding to scale it.

Every dollar reaches the ground through vetted partners including Feeding America, UNICEF, Food 4 Education, To Move Mountains, Dream Center, and All Hands and Hearts, with verified pipelines from sourcing to last-mile delivery.

An Artist-Led Movement: The Next Verse Collective

The launch is powered by the Next Verse Collective, including a song produced by multi-Grammy-winning team Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Dr. Dre. Between the recording and a growing roster of talent who have taken the pledge to support the Challenge, more than 100 artists have joined the effort — including Stevie Wonder, Michael McDonald, will.i.am, H.E.R., Taylor Dayne, Tank, and Darryl "DMC" McDaniels.

Debuting the same day is a new video taking viewers behind the scenes of the making of the song and showcasing the work the 100 Billion Meals Challenge is doing on the ground around the world. This work is sponsored in part by The Rockefeller Foundation, which is committed to nourishing people and the planet, as showcased in the full-length documentary Food 2050 (https://food2050film.com/)

Corporate partners are stepping up alongside them — Angie Everhart's Diya Beauty & Wellness contributes a meal for every purchase of its Probiogen effervescent probiotics and BareOrganics Superfoods brands, with a major Lids partnership to be announced shortly.

People can get more information and join The Next Meal at 100billionmeals.org • #TheNextMeal • #100BillionMeals

Media Contact: Jo-Ann Geffen, JAG PR | [email protected] | 818-905-5511

SOURCE 100 Billion Meals