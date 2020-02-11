Tony Roma's® Continues to Expand Across Spain With The Opening of Its 38th Restaurant in Spain

"Tony Roma's is one of the flagship brands among the restaurant sector, especially in Madrid, the city where we arrived as the first American chain 25 years ago. The capital has become our symbolic home base and remains a strong bet for us. We are sure that 2020 is going to be an important year for the brand," said Paz Serrano, corporate director of expansion and franchising at Beer & Food.

The restaurant's new location in the Centro Commercial Islazul positions it in a unique environment filled with gardens, natural waterfalls and enchanting mist. It's a place surrounded by locals and tourists who adore fun eateries, shopping and entertainment. Tony Roma's will now be part of the 180 stores and restaurants that make this extraordinary mall stand out from the rest. The new address is at Calle Calderilla, 1, 28054, Madrid.

"Opening another family-friendly Tony Roma's in Madrid not only pays homage to this great country, but it creates jobs and delights patrons from all over with a classic dining experience all can enjoy," said Fabián Escalante, General manager of the new Tony Roma's. "I look forward to bringing Tony Roma's high-quality experience, flavorful dishes and lively atmosphere to guests and visitors."

Tony Roma's invites locals and tourists to indulge in its World-Famous Baby Back Ribs and other menu classics that have become fan favorites including their Onion Loaf appetizer and Romarita® cocktails. Guests can enjoy indoor seating and a full-service bar with liquor, beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks. The 3,853 square foot location seats 156 guests comfortably and has a designated children's area.

"The Tony Roma's team is proud to work with great people from around the world, offering exceptional hospitality and dining experiences to new and growing audiences," said President & CEO of Romacorp Inc., John Brisco. "We are dedicated to the continued success of Tony Roma's and its relationships worldwide."

The new restaurant will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Sunday through Wednesday, from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, and from 1:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

ABOUT BEER & FOOD:

The Beer & Food group, capitalized by the investment fund Abac Solutions, is a leading multi-brand company operating in the restaurant business in Spain. The company, founded in 2008, currently operates more than 400 restaurants under prestigious brands, including Carl's Jr., Tony Roma's, Tommy Mel's, La Chelinda, Gambrinus, Official Irish Pub and Cruz Blanca.

ABOUT ROMACORP, INC.:

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma's restaurants, the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Romacorp, Inc. has more than 135 restaurant locations in more than 25 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma's restaurant opened 46 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma's, visit www.tonyromas.com.

