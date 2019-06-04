Tony Roma's® Gives Its World-Famous Baby Back Ribs a Summertime Flare

"This special menu showcases new ways to enjoy our World-Famous Baby Back Ribs with a fun, casual vibe," said Chef Bob Gallagher, Sr. Vice President of Culinary and Beverage. "Our guests from all over the world are in for quite the treat, as this menu offers the chance to experience our signature dishes in a unique and savory way."

The new items include:

Tony's BBQ Trio: World-Famous Baby Back Ribs with original BBQ sauce plus guest's choice of one chicken dish and one pork dish. Served with corn on the cob, coleslaw and fries.

World-Famous Baby Back Ribs with original BBQ sauce plus guest's choice of one chicken dish and one pork dish. Served with corn on the cob, coleslaw and fries. Chicken: Choice of quarter BBQ chicken or Crispy Nashville Hot Chicken on bread and topped with pickle slices.

Pork: Choice of grilled smoked sausage or pulled pork on white bread and topped with original BBQ sauce and pickle slices.

Loaded Tater Tots: Crispy potato tots loaded with a blend of Cheddar and Italian cheeses, bacon and chives. Served with chipotle sour cream.

BBQ Baby Back Rib Flatbread: Pulled BBQ baby back ribs, caramelized onions, BBQ ranch, Cheddar cheese, charred jalapeños, with a BBQ sauce drizzle.

Summer Peach & Blackberry Cobbler: Fresh berries and peaches baked with a crunchy topping. Served warm with two scoops of vanilla ice cream.

Watermelon Romarita®: Sauza gold tequila, Cointreau®, watermelon puree. Served with a salt & sugar rim and fresh watermelon garnish.

Alcohol / Alcohol-Free Lemonades

Strawberry Lemonade: Fresh lemonade, Absolut Citron vodka, strawberry puree, fresh strawberries.

Jack Daniels® Lemonade: Fresh lemonade, Jack Daniel's ®, lemon wheels.

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma's restaurants, the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Romacorp, Inc. has more than 135 restaurant locations in more than 25 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma's restaurant opened 46 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma's, visit www.tonyromas.com.

SOURCE Romacorp, Inc.