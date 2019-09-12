Toñy Sánchez's new book The Little Giant tells readers of the battle of a child and how his courage and faith demonstrated how great we can be.

An extraordinary event that a middle-class family lived through will now become history, thanks to the courage of a mother, who will have to share her adventure and make a book of facts, that many times we are not able to understand or explain.

In this book we see how everything flows when we have faith in overcoming all obstacles ahead.

The hero of the story is Kevin, her son, who was twelve at the time and was diagnosed with a serious illness, which occurs in about one in every one hundred thousand people. There were many vicissitudes that Kevin's parents had to go through because of the treatment consequences, but with the unconditional support and strength that only love and faith can give, they overcame every hardship on their way.

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, Toñy Sánchez's beautiful book, The Little Giant brings us a wonderful message about human beings and their ability to overcome the adversities of life, through love and faith—showing us we can all become true "giants."

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase The Little Giant at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973322/Tony_Sanchez_Page_Publishing.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

