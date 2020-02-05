Tony Stewart Teams Up with Veteran Game Developer to Create His First Sprint Car Game

"I'm really excited to partner with Monster Games on this opportunity. The team has done a great job of capturing the sport, and putting it in the hands of any fan who wants to pick up the game and have a lot of fun playing it," said Tony Stewart, Owner of the All Star Circuit of Champions. "With the quick-hitting action of sprint car racing, the qualifying, the heat races, and all events leading to the A-main, it's really the perfect experience for a video game and I'm excited to be a part of it."

The game will feature 410 Winged Sprint Cars and TQ Midgets from the All Star Circuit of Champions, as well as 305 Wingless Sprint Cars. Career mode will allow fans to work their way up through the ranks of each series, racing on 24 unique dirt tracks along the way. Or, you can battle it out in the 25-player online races for a chance to take over the top spot on the leaderboards, and secure the ultimate bragging rights with your friends.

"We wanted to create something for our fans that was really unique, and after seeing the popularity of dirt racing in our previous games, the direction we wanted to go was pretty clear," said Rich Garcia, President of Monster Games. "Nothing compares to the excitement level at the local dirt tracks on a Friday or Saturday night, and that's what we really wanted to capture."

Tony Stewart's Sprint Car Racing will be available for digital download on the PlayStation®4, and Xbox One on February 14, 2020. For more information visit www.TonyStewartGame.com and follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

About Monster Games

Monster Games is a video game developer and publisher in Northfield, Minnesota that has over 20 years of experience in bringing racing and action games to market. They are best known for their work on the NASCAR Heat franchise, and have developed a total of 16 games across 12 different platforms.

About All Star Enterprises

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first "outlaw" Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

SOURCE Monster Games

Related Links

http://www.tonystewartgame.com

