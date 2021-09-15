Tony the Tiger® and Mission Tiger Partner with Hannaford to Give More Kids Access to Middle School Sports

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Being part of a local community means making a positive impact and giving back. For the first time, Tony the Tiger® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger are teaming up with Hannaford Supermarkets to make a $20,000 donation via DonorsChoose to help fund middle school sports in Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Vermont and New Hampshire and keep kids active.

Since 2019, Tony the Tiger and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes have embarked on a mission to give more kids access to the benefits of sports with the launch of Mission Tiger , an initiative to help save middle schools sports. Now, Hannaford and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes are joining forces to bring the mission to Hannaford's own community by helping fund the purchase of new sports equipment, upgrade facilities, and buy new uniforms and more for nearby schools through education nonprofit DonorsChoose . This September, Mission Tiger will be launching a unique match offer to support middle school sports projects in Maine, New York, Vermont and New Hampshire up to $20,000. For every $1 given to a qualifying project, Mission Tiger and Hannaford will give an additional $4, while funds last, helping to make sure all students have access to sports. Hannaford is a brand of Ahold Delhaize USA, which operates more than 2,000 stores under multiple banners across the country.

"Tony and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes have always believed in the power of sport. When we learned that middle school sports are disappearing, we knew something needed to be done," said Mark Seagreaves, Customer Team Lead of Ahold Delhaize USA at Kellogg Company. "We are thrilled to announce that donations to local middle school sports projects are being matched, thanks to support from Mission Tiger and Hannaford. Together, we can help all kids play like tigers."

"We are so appreciative of the families and community members who not only shop with us every day, but also work with us," said Eric Blom Hannaford spokesman. "Thank you to Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Mission Tiger for this opportunity to make a larger local impact. We look forward to seeing how this donation can keep our kids on the court, on the field or to just keep moving."

Since it began, Mission Tiger has helped more than 660,000 kids across the country by repaving courts, refurbishing sports facilities, providing new training equipment and more. Fans can help schools in their communities by joining the mission, grabbing a box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and uploading their receipt to Kellogg's Family Rewards to spark a $2 donation.* For more information, visit FrostedFlakes.com or MissionTiger.com.

*Kellogg is donating $2 per purchase to DonorsChoose with a Kellogg's Frosted Flakes receipt upload. Minimum donation $500,000; maximum $1,000,000. Go to MissionTiger.com for instructions. Applies to purchases between 8/6/20 and 12/31/21; must upload within 30 days of purchase.

About Kellogg Company



At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 4.9 million people and partners have contributed $1.1 billion to support 2 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit donorschoose.org .

About Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets, based in Scarborough, Maine, operates 184 stores in the Northeast. Stores are located in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Hannaford employs nearly 30,000 associates. Additional information can be found at Hannaford.com.

