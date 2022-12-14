Tony the Tiger® is Hitting it Out of the Park in Missouri to Give More Middle School Kids Better Access to Sports

The donation to St. Louis-area middle schools is Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger's latest commitment to ensuring school sports can thrive in local communities

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony the Tiger® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger™ are lacing up in Missouri to help sports programs at local middle schools. Mission Tiger is making game-changing donations through education nonprofit DonorsChoose to help Momentum Academy of St. Louis, Missouri; Valley Middle School of House Springs, Missouri; and other neighboring schools give students what they need to play like tigers.

Tony the Tiger is stopping by Momentum Academy and Valley Middle School to surprise students and coaches with Mission Tiger donations to help their middle school sports programs continue to thrive. Momentum Academy will receive new sports gear, including new uniforms and volleyball equipment. Valley Middle School will receive fitness and training equipment for all their students to use and bolster their newly funded after-school sports programs.

"Middle school sports are a foundational part of students' experience in school, helping them stay active and make connections with their fellow classmates that can last for years," said Drew Ham, Customer Team Lead at Kellogg Company. "When we recently heard that these middle school students in Missouri didn't have the equipment they needed to take their game to the next level, we knew Mission Tiger could make a difference and help more kids in Missouri play like tigers."

In addition to donations to Momentum Academy and Valley Middle School, Mission Tiger funded all existing middle school projects on DonorsChoose in Missouri, helping even more kids in the state have better access to sports.

"Our students put their all into whatever they set their minds to, and we want to support them as they discover their passions both in and outside of the classroom," said teacher Nicole Lampert at Momentum Academy. "We are grateful for Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger's help, which will allow us to provide new uniforms for our dance, soccer and basketball teams and expand our school's athletic programs."

"We always encourage our students to work hard, both in the classroom and in their athletic pursuits," said Coach Jessica Young at Valley Middle School. "We appreciate Mission Tiger's support in helping us purchase new gym equipment so our students can explore new sports and fitness activities."

Since launching in 2019, Mission Tiger has helped more than 1 million kids across the country1 by repaving courts, refurbishing sports facilities, providing new training equipment and more. Fans can help schools in their local communities by joining the mission, grabbing a box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and uploading their receipt to MissionTiger.com to spark a $2 donation.* For more information, visit FrostedFlakes.com or MissionTiger.com.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger™

Mission Tiger launched in August 2019 with a $1 million commitment to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting public school educators nationwide. For every Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® box purchased, a $2 donation* is sparked by uploading a receipt to MissionTiger.com. Thanks to fans coast to coast, students at middle schools nationwide have better access to play sports. If a favorite athletic program has been cut or a local team needs new uniforms, visit MissionTiger.com today to see requests from middle schools seeking funds and join our team. Mission Tiger middle school sports projects are fulfilled by Tony's partner, DonorsChoose.

*Kellogg is donating $2 per purchase to DonorsChoose with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes receipt upload. Min. Donation $250,000 - Max. $500,000. Go to missiontiger.com for instructions. Applies to purchases between 1/1/22 and 12/31/22; must upload within 30 days of purchase.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 5.6 million people and partners have contributed $1.3 billion to support over 2 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank-you's and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit donorschoose.org.

About Momentum Academy

Momentum Academy is public charter school in St Louis city who serves over 700 scholars in some of the highest need neighborhoods in South City. We are 100% Free and Reduced lunch and provide many additional services to our scholars and families. Our Mission is to "build Character, confidence and community among each of our students so they are well-equipped to take on the world, no matter what trajectory they choose."

About Valley Middle School

The Northwest R-I School District is located in the northwest corner of Jefferson County, Missouri. As the 31st largest school district in Missouri, the District educates nearly 6,000 students across 10 schools with over 750 full-time staff. Northwest is proud to be a Leader in Me district by providing a leadership approach to learning, embodying a holistic approach to education that redefines how schools measure success and creates a culture of student empowerment that drives results in academics. To learn more about the Northwest R-I School District, please visit www.northwestschools.net.

1 Source: DonorsChoose.org/MissionTiger . This number represents the sum of student impact reported by teachers across all fully funded projects on DonorsChoose.

