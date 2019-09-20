Tony Wyllie Named Regional President & Managing Director of Special Olympics North America

"We are excited to welcome Special Olympics North America's new Regional President and Managing Director, Tony Wyllie," said Special Olympics International CEO Mary Davis. "Tony's accomplishments prove he is dedicated to pushing past expectations. Our revolution is inclusion, and his forward-thinking leadership will help create a world where every single person is accepted and welcomed."

In his new role, Wyllie will focus on advancing the movement's mission for over 750,000 athletes in 21 countries, including Canada, the Caribbean, and the United States. He is responsible for enhancing all Special Olympics Programs in North America by size and scope. In collaboration with the Chief of Regional & Program Operations, Dr. John Dow, and the heads of 72 national and state Special Olympics Programs, he will further the organization's goals and priorities in the North America Region.

Wyllie joins a talented group of Regional Presidents & Managing Directors—under the leadership of Dr. John Dow—who are responsible for providing strategic direction, overseeing operations, increasing awareness, and fundraising in 244 Programs in 193 countries.

"I feel incredibly fortunate for the privilege to join this outstanding global organization that, through sport, provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to display their gifts and talents on and off the playing fields around the world," said Wyllie. "I will use my leadership skills and experience to continue to deliver high-quality competitive sports experiences, attract more resources, and build awareness of Special Olympics. I am excited to work for the six million Special Olympics athletes and Unified Partners in the movement for inclusion."

Wyllie is marking his third decade as one of pro sports' most respected professionals. He has most recently been serving as Senior Vice President of Communications for the Washington Redskins, but his breadth and depth of knowledge and expertise has been honed across over 27 years.

During his career, he helped guide the Rams through their 1995 transition from Los Angeles to St. Louis, assisted with the relocation and renaming of the Tennessee Titans, and was one of the first hires of the expansion Houston Texans in 2000, helping to build the new franchise's image even during the two years prior to the team's first game in 2002. Wyllie, who earned his Masters of Business Administration at Rice University and BA from Texas Southern University, is the only executive in the NFL to have won the Pete Rozelle Award for the best NFL public relations staff with three different teams.

Wyllie is experienced in the sports and nonprofit sectors. In Houston, he served on numerous Boards of Directors, including the March of Dimes, the Ensemble Theatre in Houston, the Management Leadership for Tomorrow-Houston, John P. McGovern Museum of Health & Medical Science, the Houston Texans YMCA, and the Touchdown Club of Houston. He currently serves on the board at County Christian School in Ashburn, Virginia, and the Central Loudoun Little League in Leesburg, Virginia.

Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement using sport, health, education and leadership programs every day around the world to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities. Founded in 1968, and celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, the Special Olympics movement has grown to more than 6 million athletes and Unified Sports partners in over 190 countries. With the support of more than 1 million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers 32 Olympic-type sports and over 100,000 games and competitions throughout the year.

