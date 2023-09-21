Tonya Lewis Lee to host 2023 PPMW Impact Gala

News provided by

Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C.

21 Sep, 2023, 14:34 ET

Director, producer, author, and advocate Tonya Lewis Lee to host a major event supporting the PPMW Abortion Access Fund.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC (PPMW) has announced that Tonya Lewis Lee will host its 2023 Impact Gala on the evening of Friday, September 29, 2023, at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC.

Tonya Lewis Lee is an award-winning director, producer, author, and entrepreneur. Her work explores the personal impacts of social justice issues, including her most recent film, Aftershock. The film, which she co-directed and co-produced, explores the U.S. maternal mortality crisis. Her honors include a 2023 Peabody Award, 2022 Sundance Special Jury Impact for Change Award, and 2023 Emmy Award nomination. Her children's books, co-written with her husband Spike Lee, have sold over one million copies. She is a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law and is a member of the Board of Trustees of the March of Dimes and a Board Emeritus of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

One year after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, PPMW's Impact Gala will bring together leaders and supporters from throughout the capital region who have been champions for access to reproductive and sexual health care and education. Tickets are at https://onecau.se/ppmwimpact.

The Gala will also honor four trailblazers with awards for their significant contributions to reproductive health care, access, equity, and choice on the local and national stage.

  • PPMW Ally Award: Congressman Jamie Raskin, U.S. House of Representatives
  • PPMW Disruptor Award: GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer, songwriter, and performer Maggie Rogers
  • PPMW Champion of Reproductive Health Award: Maryland State Senator Ariana B. Kelly
  • PPMW Catalyst Award: Patient advocate Brittany House

Proceeds from Impact Gala will support the PPMW Abortion Access Fund. This fund supports people who might not otherwise be able to access abortion care, particularly patients traveling to PPMW health centers from states where abortion is restricted.

About PPMW

Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC (PPMW) provides high-quality, affordable reproductive health care; promotes education programs that empower all individuals to make informed reproductive choices; and protects the right to make those choices. PPMW is the oldest and largest provider of family planning services in Metropolitan Washington, serving Washington, DC; Montgomery and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; and Northern Virginia.

SOURCE Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C.

Also from this source

Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC to honor four champions at 2023 Impact Gala

ADVISORY: Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington to Host DC Speakout in Response to Looming National Ban on Mifepristone

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.