Tonya Lewis Lee to host 2023 PPMW Impact Gala

Director, producer, author, and advocate Tonya Lewis Lee to host a major event supporting the PPMW Abortion Access Fund.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC (PPMW) has announced that Tonya Lewis Lee will host its 2023 Impact Gala on the evening of Friday, September 29, 2023, at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC.

Tonya Lewis Lee is an award-winning director, producer, author, and entrepreneur. Her work explores the personal impacts of social justice issues, including her most recent film, Aftershock. The film, which she co-directed and co-produced, explores the U.S. maternal mortality crisis. Her honors include a 2023 Peabody Award, 2022 Sundance Special Jury Impact for Change Award, and 2023 Emmy Award nomination. Her children's books, co-written with her husband Spike Lee, have sold over one million copies. She is a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law and is a member of the Board of Trustees of the March of Dimes and a Board Emeritus of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

One year after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, PPMW's Impact Gala will bring together leaders and supporters from throughout the capital region who have been champions for access to reproductive and sexual health care and education. Tickets are at https://onecau.se/ppmwimpact .

The Gala will also honor four trailblazers with awards for their significant contributions to reproductive health care, access, equity, and choice on the local and national stage.

PPMW Ally Award: Congressman Jamie Raskin , U.S. House of Representatives

, U.S. House of Representatives PPMW Disruptor Award: GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer, songwriter, and performer Maggie Rogers

PPMW Champion of Reproductive Health Award: Maryland State Senator Ariana B. Kelly

Senator Ariana B. Kelly PPMW Catalyst Award: Patient advocate Brittany House

Proceeds from Impact Gala will support the PPMW Abortion Access Fund . This fund supports people who might not otherwise be able to access abortion care, particularly patients traveling to PPMW health centers from states where abortion is restricted.

About PPMW

Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC (PPMW) provides high-quality, affordable reproductive health care; promotes education programs that empower all individuals to make informed reproductive choices; and protects the right to make those choices. PPMW is the oldest and largest provider of family planning services in Metropolitan Washington, serving Washington, DC; Montgomery and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; and Northern Virginia.

SOURCE Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C.