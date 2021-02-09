Tonya Muse Joins Odgers Berndtson as Partner

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson is pleased to announce that Tonya Muse has joined the firm as Partner in the U.S. Corporate and Government Affairs Practice based in the Washington, D.C. office.

Steve Potter, CEO of U.S. Odgers Berndtson, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Tonya Muse to the firm. As a seasoned corporate and government affairs executive, Tonya brings a deep background in industry and trade association leadership initiatives as well as non-profit experience to Odgers Berndtson. Tonya will work closely with Conrad Woody to continue to grow our search work in this area, helping advise clients on government affairs, corporate communications and public affairs, and trade association CEO and leadership roles."

Said Conrad Woody, Head of the U.S. Corporate and Government Affairs Practice, "Tonya's significant trade association CEO leadership experience will help us continue to build our already strong and growing practice. I've known Tonya for many years and I look forward to partnering with her to foster innovation as well as to drive diversity, equity, and inclusion within the corporate affairs and association sectors. It is a great pleasure to welcome her to the firm."

"I am excited to join Odgers Berndtson as it continues to grow its U.S. presence in these important sectors," said Tonya Muse. "The firm has an outstanding reputation and I am looking forward to working with the global team as it recruits and develops diverse executive leadership to help solve the fast-changing demands of government, trade, and non-profit organizations facing important strategic and transformational challenges."

Tonya was previously Executive Director of the Council of Manufacturing Associations (CMA) at the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), a position that she held for six years overseeing the leadership, direction, and management of more than 250 trade association members. She represented the NAM to industry and association leaders and was responsible for engaging Council of Manufacturing Associations members to broaden and advance the NAM's advocacy efforts.

Prior to joining the NAM, Tonya spent three years as Director of Membership for the Girl Scout Council of the Nation's Capital, with a membership of more than 90,000 girls and adult volunteers. Before that, she spent 17 years with the Envelope Manufacturers Association (EMA) serving as the Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the EMA Foundation for Paper-Based Communications, where she oversaw education and training, membership, meetings, and fundraising efforts.

A graduate of the University of Maryland with a B.S. in Journalism, Tonya is a Certified Association Executive with the American Society of Association of Executives (ASAE). In 2016, she was named an ASAE Fellow, the highest designation given to association executives. She is a former member of the ASAE Foundation Board of Directors and has served as a mentor for ASAE's Diversity Executive Leadership Program. She is a graduate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Institute for Organizational Management. She currently serves on the board of directors for the National Capital Area of the Alzheimer's Foundation and is a former board director of A Wider Circle, a non-profit organization whose mission is to end poverty.

