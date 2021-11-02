Tonya's Pecan Crisp Cookies Selected for Oprah's Favorite Things Holiday Gift Guide

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonya Council announced today that Tonya's Cookies signature Pecan Crisp Cookies are included in this year's Oprah's Favorite Things Holiday Gift Guide, featured in the December 2021 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine and on OprahMag.com. The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty.

Tonya Council's Pecan Crisp Cookies are included in this year's Oprah's Favorite Things Holiday Gift Guide, featured in the December 2021 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine and on OprahMag.com. Tonya's Cookies are available at www.tonyascookies.com and in the Oprah's Favorite Things storefront on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah, or on the Amazon App on iOS and Android. Tonya Council is a North Carolina baker and granddaughter of the late Mildred Council, aka "Mama Dip."

Light and crisp and tasting like pecan pie, Tonya's Cookies Pecan Crisps have been a bestseller since 2009 for Tonya Council, a North Carolina chef, baker and entrepreneur, and the granddaughter of late Southern food icon Mildred Council, better known as "Mama Dip."

Tonya's Cookies will be available for purchase at www.tonyascookies.com and in the Oprah's Favorite Things storefront on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah , or on the Amazon App on iOS and Android. Local shoppers can find them at the Sweet Tea & Cornbread shop or at the Tonya's Cookies pop-up shop, opening November 19th. Both are located at the Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com , "You won't even know that these are gluten-free! Baker Tonya Council wanted GF cookies that tasted like her grandmother's pie. The result: a sweet treat that's rich while somehow staying very light."

"Growing up in my family's restaurant business, I've always known I was meant to be involved with food," said Tonya Council. "I originally made my Pecan Crisp Cookies as a tribute to my grandmother and her delicious pecan pie. It's incredible to see them reaching such a wide audience, and I hope that my story inspires others to follow their own dreams."

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 110 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-way Sweepstakes ( www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2021 ), which runs from November 12 through November 23.

To see the full list of items please visit https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2021 .

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring Tonya's Cookies Pecan Crisps on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 9.

About Tonya Council

Tonya Council is a North Carolina chef, baker and entrepreneur. The granddaughter of late Southern food icon Mildred Council (aka, Mama Dip), she is the founder of Tonya's Cookies, Sweet Tea & Cornbread (a retail shop in Raleigh), Sweet Tea & Cornbread Grill & Eatery, and NC Made, a collection of gourmet food products. Her small business empire embodies her dedication to connecting with and supporting the local community, as well as businesses across her home state of North Carolina.

