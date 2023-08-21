Too Early or Just in Time? Genesee Releases Fall Beers in Late Summer and Encourages Beer Drinkers to Take a Stand!

News provided by

Genesee Brewery

21 Aug, 2023, 09:54 ET

Amidst the heat, both Oktoberfest and Cran Orange Kellerbier hit shelves next week.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready or not, here they come! Genesee is bringing on the fall vibes early this year with the return of two Specialty beers: Oktoberfest and Cran Orange Kellerbier! Both beers will be on retail shelves next week.

"There has been an ongoing debate for years about when we should release our fall beers," said Tiffany Benning, brand manager for Genesee. "So, we decided that it's time to let the fans have the floor. We want to hear if people are ready or not!"

Continue Reading
Genesee Specialty Oktoberfest, in stores as early as next week.
Genesee Specialty Oktoberfest, in stores as early as next week.
Genesee Specialty Cran Orange Kellerbier hits shelves as early as next week.
Genesee Specialty Cran Orange Kellerbier hits shelves as early as next week.

Fans can message Genesee directly on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram @geneseebrewery or use #gennyfallrant to weigh in on this debate. Let it fly or give the brand props! All rants, good or bad, are welcome here. Some rants might even be featured on Genesee's social channels.

"As soon as we get that first cool day, I know Genny drinkers will be eager to reach for a can of Oktoberfest or Cran Orange Kellerbier," said Benning. "I also know that some fans aren't above cracking one of these when it's 80-degrees outside. Who are we to judge? Either way, it's the perfect way to get excited for fall!"

Oktoberfest purest or Cran Orange Kellerbier enthusiast? Both beers deliver big autumnal flavors.

  • Oktoberfest: Genesee Oktoberfest is a recipe inspired by centuries of brewing and Genesee's proud German heritage. Oktoberfest is a deep-golden lager, big on malt flavor and complimented by subtle herbal notes of noble hops.

  • Cran Orange Kellerbier: Kellerbier literally means "cellar beer" because it referred to any beer being aged under the brewery and served straight from the lagering vessel. First introduced in 2021, Genesee Cran Orange Kellerbier is brewed with both Genesee's German heritage and the beer's history in mind, but with a modern twist: the addition of natural cranberry and orange flavors. The result is a bright, refreshing lager with a perfect addition of cranberry and orange flavors to complement a light malt body.

Both beers will be available in NY, OH, PA, NJ, VT, FL, KS, MA, MD, NC, and VA.

Always drink responsibly.

CONTACT: Correna Dolce
[email protected]
585-329-2961

SOURCE Genesee Brewery

Also from this source

Genesee Brewery's Tropical Pineapple Kolsch Returns, Mixing it Up as Ruby Red Kolsch's Perfect Combination Companion.

How Does a Small Handcrafted Beer Become a Big Batch Brewers Series Beer? The Genesee Brewing Team Make It Look Easy!

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.