Too Much Acid in Your Diet: It's Probably Your Coffee

HIGH POINT, N.C., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As more and more consumers search for wellness products, particularly in the area of gut health, recent research from the North Carolina A&T University and existing medical publications confirm that nearly all brewed coffee is a significant source of acid in consumer diets. Puroast Coffee is the lone exception – all of the other brands tested were shown to have more than 4 times the amount of acid in their brews when compared to Puroast.

Puroast uses a proprietary method in their processing to reduce acid formation. This is important, as the high acid levels in regular coffee are now known to cause gut and other health problems.

A research team, headed by Dr. Salam Ibrahim, published in Bioactive Compounds in Health and Disease (Mar. '24), tested several coffee brands including those claiming "low acid" on their packaging and brand promotion. Almost all of these brands were found to have more than double the acid of the high acid/low acid line, the Critical pH, defined by the National Institute of Health (NIH), and the dental community.

Additional concern surrounds the brands labeled as low acid. The study found these coffees in fact have on average more acid than conventional coffee.

Puroast Coffee was the only exception shown in the published results. This company claims low acid on its packaging and public promotion, and its claims were confirmed in the NC A&T findings. All other brands have on average four times more acid than Puroast. Dr. Taka Shibamoto, of UC Davis, says the "much lower acid levels in Puroast is a significant finding".

Coffee is a well-known source of acid and health problems; WebMD.com lists coffee as the leading cause of heartburn, and Leena Khaitan, MD states, "…the worst beverage for Acid Reflux is coffee". Registered Dietician Andrea Dunn says "The acid in coffee is causing gastrointestinal issues like heartburn, acid reflux and bloating".

Mislabeling by certain coffee brands claiming low acid is a growing concern, particularly in light of the serious health risks coming from high acid diets. As a result of these new findings regulatory agencies are expected to review this matter. More on acid in coffee, and on Puroast verified low acid quality, and as an option to conventional high acid coffees, can be found at www.puroast.com.

