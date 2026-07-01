TOO SWEET CAKES INVESTS $750K IN FOURTH LOCATION, OPENING FIRST FLAGSHIP AT PV THIS OCTOBER

Designed in partnership with Phoenix-based hospitality firm House of Form, the PV flagship brings a modern European neighborhood bakery aesthetic to Paradise Valley, complete with a blush facade, a full coffee bar and a separate walk-up coffee window for grab-and-go service. Founder Shelbi Geyer is keeping a few additional design details under wraps until opening.

"After 10 years of building this brand, Paradise Valley is the first time we have gotten to build Too Sweet Cakes exactly the way I always pictured it. We invested in every detail, and we are opening it in the community my family calls home," said Geyer.

The menu centers on the brand's specialty cakes and its signature croissant doughnuts, baked in-house with an all-butter recipe developed exclusively for the café, including gluten-free and vegan options. Guests will also find cinnamon rolls, French macarons, cookies and cupcakes alongside an exclusive grab-and-go savory menu featuring Roman-style pizza, baguette sandwiches and salads.

Founded in 2016 by Geyer in Bend, Oregon, Too Sweet Cakes began as a small wholesale operation before opening its first storefront in 2018. The brand has since grown to four retail locations across Oregon and Arizona, with pastries available in more than 100 wholesale accounts including Black Rock Coffee, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and Zupan's Markets throughout Oregon, Washington and Arizona.

Too Sweet Cakes at PV opens October 2026. For more information, visit https://toosweetcakes.com/.

About Too Sweet Cakes

Too Sweet Cakes is a multi-location bakery brand founded in 2016 by Shelbi Geyer in Bend, Oregon. What started as a small wholesale operation has grown into four retail locations across Oregon and Arizona, with pastries available in more than 100 wholesale accounts throughout Oregon, Washington and Arizona. Named one of the top six cake shops in the United States by USA Today 10Best, Too Sweet Cakes is known for its handmade pastries, warm hospitality and a mission to love people well through pastries. For more information, visit toosweetcakes.com.

SOURCE Too Sweet Cakes