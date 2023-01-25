TooFar Media Wins the 2023 Best Mobile App award from Digital Book World

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TooFar Media, the leading multimedia digital storytelling production company, today announced it has been awarded the 2023 Best Mobile App award by Digital Book World. The Digital Book World conference returned to New York City after a six-year hiatus, bringing together key leaders and innovators in the publishing industry at a time of deep digital transformation and technological change.

"TooFar Media has set the bar for what an immersive multimedia storytelling experience should be like," said Bradley Metrock, CEO of Digital Book World. "This award is a testament to the innovation, ingenuity and vision of what TooFar Media has created: a mobile app that takes digital storytelling to the next level."

TooFar Media has been pioneering multimedia storytelling for over twenty years, combining book, art, music, animation and video to create an immersive digital storytelling experience via a mobile app for both iOS and Android.

"We are honored to receive this award and be recognized by Digital Book World," said Rich Shapero, visionary founder of TooFar Media. "TooFar Media is a creative sandbox where every project is both a novel and multimedia experiment that allows us to draw more venturesome readers into an experience that adds shades of meaning to the novel text."

TooFar media has published ten projects to date and works with contributors from around the globe, from Grammy award winning musicians and producers to mind-blowing artists to the best animators on the planet, all in support of Rich Shapero's creative vision.

About TooFar Media

The company was founded over 20 years ago by visionary maverick Rich Shapero and works with contributors from around the globe, from Grammy award-winning musicians and producers, to mind-blowing visual artists, to the best animators on the planet. The company has produced ten multimedia projects that have been experienced by millions of readers via the TooFar Media app.

About Digital Book World

Digital Book World hosts thought leadership, best practices, and the gathering of community across the wide world of publishing. 2023 saw the return of both the conference and of the Digital Book World Awards, honoring best-in-class achievement across the wide world of publishing and technology. Learn more at https://www.digitalbookworld.com/.

