The World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced its selection of the 56 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2019 who are shaping industries from agriculture and cleantech to modern policing and many more.

Companies were selected for their potential to "transform their industries" and "improve society for years to come," Fulvia Montresor of the WEF said.

of the WEF said. Tookitaki, which provides machine learning-powered regulatory compliance solutions to financial services, made it to the selection for its contributions in the field of anti-money laundering compliance.

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tookitaki, the Singapore-based RegTech (regulatory technology) company, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers" for its innovative solution, the Anti-Money Laundering Suite (AMLS). Founded by Abhishek Chatterjee, an ex JP Morgan Associate, Tookitaki provides enterprise software solutions that create sustainable compliance programs for the financial services industry.

The WEF's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

This year's Tech Pioneers are emerging innovators from a diverse set of industries. These firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The focus areas of this year's Tech Pioneers include: agtech, smart cities, cleantech, supply chain, manufacturing, cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles and drones. The diversity of these companies extends to their leadership as well, as 25% of 2019 Tech Pioneers are female led. The firms also come from many different regions beyond the United States and Silicon Valley. In fact, this year's class of 56 firms represent every continent except Antarctica. The full list of technology pioneers can be found here.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, Tookitaki CEO Abhishek Chatterjee was invited to participate in the WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions. This meeting, also dubbed "Summer Davos" will be held in Dalian, China, July 1-3. Many Pioneers will also attend the Annual Meeting in Davos, in January 2020, and continue to contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years.

"We're excited to welcome Tookitaki to this year's innovative class of technology pioneers," says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the WEF. "Tookitaki and its fellow pioneers are leaders in using novel technologies to transform their industries. We see great potential for these next generation companies to shape solutions to global challenges and improve society for years to come."

"Tookitaki is extremely delighted and honoured to be acknowledged as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum", said Abhishek Chatterjee. "This rare feat confirms the robustness and uniqueness of our technology in building a better compliant world. Money laundering is a crime of momentous concern across the globe due to its growing size and complexity, while the current detection techniques seriously lag behind. Our future-proof solution can aptly address money laundering and we look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues on this challenge."

The Technology Pioneers were selected by a selection committee of more than 59 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

About Tookitaki: Tookitaki is providing enterprise software solutions in anti-money laundering (AML) and reconciliation space. It is innovating the US$100-billion regulatory compliance space by delivering machine learning-powered solutions that are actionable, scalable and explainable. Headquartered in Singapore with offices in the US and India, the company is backed by institutional investors: Jungle Ventures, Illuminate Financial and Enterprise Singapore.

About World Economic Forum: The WEF, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

