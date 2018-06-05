ToolBox Genomics Launches Expanded Suite of DNA-based Products to Support Consumer Health and Wellness Including Four New Apps in Sequencing.com' App Market

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ToolBox Genomics (TBG) today announced an expanded suite of DNA-based products that provide consumers with personalized fitness, nutrition and weight loss plans based on their genotype. The products include four new TBG apps that can be purchased in Sequencing.com's App Market.

Four new DNA-powered apps from Toolbox Genomics are now available in Sequencing.com's App Market. Sequencing.com's Universal Genetic Data Compatibility enables the apps to be able to process genetic data from almost all genetic tests.

TBG's first generation Health Action Plan™ relied on results of customers' 23andMe data. Their new products come with the launch of TBG's own proprietary genotype assay, which is processed by CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited labs. Using its own test allows TBG to evaluate an expanded list of biomarkers – beyond what is available through 23andMe and Ancestry.com – that make up the body's genetic blueprint. It also allows TBG to offer their products to customers who may not have completed a 23andMe or Ancestry DNA test.

"We are excited to offer more tailored and targeted advice to consumers on how to optimize their genes to improve their health," said Dr. Jessica Knurick, Director of Clinical Product & Education for TBG. "DNA testing can be interesting but is often not actionable. Our goal is to provide consumers with specific and accessible recommendations, allowing them to design a personalized diet and exercise program based on their genetic makeup."

The new product portfolio includes:

Empower – Called the "jumpstart package," this option is designed to give consumers an overall view of 37 genes that influence their health.

Thrive – To support weight loss, Thrive provides a comprehensive analysis of 22 genes, giving consumers personalized guidance on how to achieve their healthiest weight.

Nourish – Designed to eliminate food confusion with a full analysis of 50 genes related to health and nutrition. Nourish helps consumers optimize diet and nutritional supplements to achieve ideal nutrition.

RunDNA – For runners and other endurance athletes, RunDNA is focused on enhancing performance. This app provides a complete breakdown of 47 genes that are crucial for training, performance, nutrition and recovery for all endurance athletes.

Brandon Colby MD, Founder & CEO of Sequencing.com, stated "the four new apps from Toolbox Genomics provide a wide-range of highly actionable information and are great additions to Sequencing.com's marketplace." Dr. Colby also added "Toolbox Genomics provides excellent genetic testing services and we're proud to include their test as part of Sequencing.com's Genetic Testing Preferred Provider Network."

To promote these products, TBG will be kicking off a new field-marketing program that focuses on partnerships with sports and fitness organizations. The first in this series is the OC Marathon Running Festival, which runs its own marathon as well as other community races around Southern California. TBG and the OC Marathon will introduce the new DNA-based products to other endurance events across the country. This initiative will focus on raising awareness of the benefits of DNA testing to optimize health and fitness and allow participants to learn more about the TBG suite of products.

Toolbox Genomics' genetic test can be purchased online and the Empower, Thrive, Nourish and RunDNA apps can be purchased in Sequencing.com's App Market.

About Toolbox Genomics

ToolBox Genomics educates and empowers individuals to build their healthiest life by helping them to understand how food and lifestyle interact with their DNA and then providing them with personalized and actionable recommendations. Learn more at www.toolboxgenomics.com.

About Sequencing.com

Sequencing.com's HIPAA and GDPR compliant platform provides safe, confidential storage of a person's genetic data while also providing access to a marketplace of apps and APIs. Sequencing.com's App Market includes more than 50 apps that empower individuals, healthcare professionals and researchers to be able to easily tap into genetic data for deep and rich insights. Powered by Universal Genetic Data Compatibility, apps available through Sequencing.com can process genetic data from any genetic test including Ancestry, 23andMe, MyHeritage, Helix, exome sequencing and whole genome sequencing. Sequencing.com is the one-stop-shop that collates and organizes available genetic-based apps into the world's largest App Store for DNA. https://sequencing.com

Press Contact:

Christie Yeoh

pr@sequencing.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toolbox-genomics-launches-expanded-suite-of-dna-based-products-to-support-consumer-health-and-wellness-including-four-new-apps-in-sequencingcom-app-market-300659607.html

SOURCE Sequencing.com

Related Links

https://www.sequencing.com

