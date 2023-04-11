Tooling composites market size to grow by USD 251.25 million between 2022 and 2027, Growth driven by the increasing demand for composite fibers in construction - Technavio

Research Report Focuses on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers, Current Growth Dynamics, Futuristic Opportunities, and New Product/Project Launches

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tooling composites market size is expected to increase by USD 251.25 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.57%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The market is driven by the increasing demand for composite fibers in construction. In the construction industry, fiberglass is used as a composite material in building construction for different applications such as roofs, walls, windows, and doors. Composite fibers include sand, hydrated cement, and fiberglass that are used in construction. Composite fiber is used for facade panels, ducts, and pipelines. It is widely used in construction due to its high tensile strength, bending strength, and compressive strength. It is also lightweight and has excellent corrosion resistance. The rise in building and construction activities is increasing the demand for composite fibers. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tooling Composites Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The global tooling composites market is fragmented. Several players are competing for a large market share, and they are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by using traditional strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and product launches. Vendors operating in the market are experiencing the highest demand from the automotive, aerospace, defense, electrical and electronic, and industrial machinery sectors. These industries are expected to drive the demand for tooling composites during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Airtech International Inc.: The company offers tooling composites such as autoclave, resin infusion, and wet layup.

The company offers tooling composites such as autoclave, resin infusion, and wet layup. Celanese Corp.: The company offers tooling composites such as Acrodur, Elastocoat, and Elastollan.

The company offers tooling composites such as Acrodur, Elastocoat, and Elastollan. Dow Inc.: The company offers tooling composites for the aerospace industry.

The company offers tooling composites for the aerospace industry. Gurit Holding AG: The company offers tooling composites for 5x autoclaves.

The company offers tooling composites for 5x autoclaves. Formaplex Technologies Ltd.

Hexcel Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hyosung Corp.

Kaman Corp.

Komarine Co.

Magna International Inc.

SGL Carbon SE

Sika AG

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View a Sample

Key Market Segmentation

Application

Aerospace



Automotive



Construction



Wind energy



Others

The market growth in the aerospace segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the aerospace sector, tooling composites are used for interior components to provide structural components with high strength, physical properties, and stiffness-to-density ratio. End-users of aerospace components have benefited significantly from the introduction of advanced materials. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Raw Material

Polyester



Glass fiber



Vinyl esters



Others

The polyester segment holds a significant share of the global composite tools market by raw material. This is due to polyester's properties such as strength, flexibility, durability, stability, lightness, and resistance to heat, temperature, and moisture. Thus, polyester is used in a variety of industries and applications. Additionally, the development of polyester resins for various end-users will drive the growth of the polyester segment during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. The demand for tooling composites in the US is primarily driven by the increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry. Automakers strongly support composites because they are stronger, lighter, and more corrosion-resistant than steel. Examples of these materials are glass fiber and carbon fiber. Additionally, the presence of the largest automakers such as General Motors will boost the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

View a Sample Report for more highlights into the market segments and regions.

The tooling composites market covers the following areas:

Related Reports:

The carbon composites market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.49% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by 177.9 million tons. The market is segmented by type (virgin fiber (VCF) and recycled fiber (RCF)), end-user (aerospace and defense, automotive, wind energy, sporting goods, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.49% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by 177.9 million tons. The market is segmented by type (virgin fiber (VCF) and recycled fiber (RCF)), end-user (aerospace and defense, automotive, wind energy, sporting goods, and others), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The thermoset composites market size is expected to increase by USD 20.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92%. The market is segmented by type (polyester resin, epoxy resin, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Tooling Composites Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 251.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.93 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airtech International Inc., Celanese Corp., Dow Inc., Formaplex Technologies Ltd., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Hyosung Corp., Kaman Corp., Komarine Co., Magna International Inc., Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Sika AG, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., Toray TCAC Holding B.V., TPI Composites Inc., BASF SE, and GKN Aerospace Services Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Raw Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global tooling composites market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global tooling composites market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Raw material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Raw material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Wind energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Wind energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Raw Material

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Raw Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Raw Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Raw Material

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Raw Material



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Raw Material

7.3 Polyester - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Polyester - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Polyester - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Polyester - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Polyester - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Glass fiber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Glass fiber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Glass fiber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Glass fiber - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Glass fiber - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Vinyl esters and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Vinyl esters and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Vinyl esters and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Vinyl esters and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Vinyl esters and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Raw Material

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Raw Material ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Raw Material ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Airtech International Inc.

Exhibit 127: Airtech International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Airtech International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Airtech International Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 130: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 131: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 132: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 133: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.5 Celanese Corp.

Exhibit 135: Celanese Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Celanese Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Formaplex Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Formaplex Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Formaplex Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Formaplex Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 GKN Aerospace Services Ltd.

Exhibit 142: GKN Aerospace Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: GKN Aerospace Services Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: GKN Aerospace Services Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Gurit Holding AG

Exhibit 145: Gurit Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 146: Gurit Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Gurit Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Gurit Holding AG - Segment focus

12.9 Hexcel Corp.

Exhibit 149: Hexcel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Hexcel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Hexcel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Hexcel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Hexcel Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 154: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Hyosung Corp.

Exhibit 159: Hyosung Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Hyosung Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Hyosung Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Hyosung Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 Kaman Corp.

Exhibit 163: Kaman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Kaman Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Kaman Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Komarine Co.

Exhibit 166: Komarine Co. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Komarine Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Komarine Co. - Key offerings

12.14 Sika AG

Exhibit 169: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 170: Sika AG - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Sika AG - Key news



Exhibit 172: Sika AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Sika AG - Segment focus

12.15 Solvay SA

Exhibit 174: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 175: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 177: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Solvay SA - Segment focus

12.16 Teijin Ltd.

Exhibit 179: Teijin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Teijin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Teijin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Teijin Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Toray TCAC Holding B.V.

Exhibit 183: Toray TCAC Holding B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 184: Toray TCAC Holding B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 185: Toray TCAC Holding B.V. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 186: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 187: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 188: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 189: Research methodology



Exhibit 190: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 191: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 192: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio