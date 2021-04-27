Tooling Market Featuring FRAISA SA, Guhring Inc., and others | $ 9.84 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Download Our Free Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Tooling Market Analysis Report by Product (Milling tools, Drills, Stationary tool inserts, Turning tools, and Others), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

The tooling market is driven by rising industrial automation globally. In addition, the growth of the construction industry in many countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the tooling market.

The growing need to reduce the dependency on manual labor and improve productivity has led to an increase in the adoption of automation solutions across industries worldwide. The rising adoption of automation is driving the increasing need for the development of high-tech equipment with high functionality. This is increasing the demand for advanced tools to meet the complex machining needs of automated technologies. These factors coupled with increasing investments in manufacturing plants in many emerging economies is expected to fuel the growth of the global tooling market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View Our Sample Report Before Purchasing

Major Five Tooling Companies:

BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc.

The company offers tools such as tool holders, cutting tools, boring tools, angle heads and speed increases, and others.

CERATIZIT SA

The company manufactures tools that include rods and preforms for solid carbide tools as well as carbide components for various applications.

FRAISA SA

The company offers a wide range of tools such as NX face-finishing milling cutter, High-feed cutting in hardened steels with XFeed-H, AX high-performance milling cutters, and others.

Guhring Inc.

The company offers a wide range of tools such as cutting tools, custom tools, grooving systems, and others.

Hanjiang Tool Corp Ltd

The company offers tools such as hobs, rolling tools, shaper cutters, scudding cutters, broaching tools, milling cutters, universal tools, and others.

Tooling Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Milling tools - size and forecast 2020-2025

Drills - size and forecast 2020-2025

Stationary tool inserts - size and forecast 2020-2025

Turning tools - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Tooling Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Cutting Tool Inserts Market - Global cutting tool inserts market is segmented by type (carbide tool inserts, CBN inserts, ceramic inserts, and others), application (milling tool inserts, drilling tool inserts, rotary tool inserts, turning tool inserts, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Power Tool Accessories Market - Global power tool accessories market is segmented by end-user (professional and consumer) and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/tooling-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

