Tooling U-SME Provides Tips on Bridging the Workforce Generation Gap

"Our new multigenerational report offers easy-to-adopt tips that will help manufacturers recruit, retain and train younger tech-savvy workers while providing senior staff with fresh on the job perspectives as they pass along tribal knowledge to their younger colleagues," said Jeannine Kunz, vice president, Tooling U-SME. "These steps produce tangible results that can help manufacturers strengthen their workforce, drive innovation, productivity and business growth."

The six tips for building a cohesive multigenerational manufacturing workforce and creating an engaged, productive and satisfied workplace are:

Build a Culture that Respects Diversity — All generations thrive when guidelines and expectations around values and behaviors within a company are clear. Accountability becomes the benchmark for success — no matter what age the employee.

Communication is Key — A company needs to provide generational training and highlight the value of each age group so they can communicate better. Training all employees on generational differences and similarities will make a more cohesive environment.

Create a Collaborative Environment — Creating a collaborative environment where all employees across the company have a chance to interact will break down stereotypes and misperceptions. Comfort zones, social breaks, engagement teams and mentorship programs will help build connections and camaraderie.

Provide Regular and Immediate Feedback — Five minutes of clear, direct feedback regularly will keep workers motivated and engaged.

Build a Formal Training Program — Offering ongoing learning opportunities for all employees boosts their confidence and interaction while building loyalty, morale and productivity.

Ensure all Feel Invested in the Company — Leaders can motivate their employees to go above and beyond every day when they make employees feel that their job and their contribution matter.

About Tooling U-SME

Tooling U-SME delivers versatile, competency-based learning and development solutions to the manufacturing community, working with more than half of all Fortune 500® manufacturing companies, as well as 600 educational institutions across the country. Tooling U-SME partners with customers to build high performers who help their companies drive quality, productivity, innovation, and employee satisfaction. Working directly with hundreds of high schools, community colleges, and universities, Tooling U-SME is also able to help prepare the next generation workforce by providing industry-driven curriculum. A division of SME, an organization that connects people to manufacturing solutions, Tooling U-SME can be found at toolingu.com, facebook.com/toolingu or follow @ToolingU on Twitter.

