Tools4ever to Exhibit at 2020 Future of Education Technology Conference

SEATTLE, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tools4ever, a leading provider of identity governance and administration software solutions, announced today that it is attending and exhibiting at the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), Jan. 14 through 17, 2020, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, Florida.

Tools4ever will provide demonstrations of its identity management solutions, as well as its popular cloud-based solution, HelloID, throughout the show. HelloID is used in hundreds of schools, colleges and universities throughout North America to enhance students' learning experience by providing easy, secure access to admins, educators, and students alike. HelloID includes cloud single sign-on, dynamic self-service and delegation capabilities, reporting, and more. Tools4ever's solutions provide easy and secure access to learning environments and educational devices, as well as self-guided user service and technical support.

"Having dedicated more than 20 years to serving educational entities, Tools4ever is thrilled to once again attend and exhibit at the most important technology conference in education on the event's 40th anniversary," said Dean Wiech, managing director at Tools4ever. "FETC allows us an excellent opportunity to reconnect with current clients and to meet with leaders of schools to discuss how our identity and access governance solutions can improve access to information and systems for all students, staff administrators, and even parents."

As the nation's leading education technology conference, FETC brings together education professionals from across the US to explore new technologies, discuss best practices and take on education's pressing IT infrastructure issues. FETC attendees include school and district administrators, teachers, IT leaders and other educators with roles or interest in education technology.

About Tools4ever

Tools4ever is one of the world's largest providers of identity governance and administration (also known as identity and access management) with more than 10 million managed user accounts installed in organizations from various sectors ranging in size from 300 to more than 200,000 user accounts.

Since 1999, Tools4ever has developed and delivered several software solutions and consultancy services, such as user provisioning, downstream provisioning, workflow management, employee self-service and access governance (RBAC). In the area of password management, Tools4ever offers single sign-on and self-service password reset, among other solutions. For more information about Tools4ever, visit: https://www.tools4ever.com/.

