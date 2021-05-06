Tools4Founders Campaign Invites Entrepreneurs to Seek Support for Mental Health Awareness Month

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurial Psychotherapist, Laura Shook Guzman, LMFT, is on a mission to raise awareness and normalize the prioritization of mental health in the workplace. "We live in a culture that glorifies the grind," says Laura, "and Founders can feel like they can't tell anyone what's going on because they have to manage impressions."

"Who's taking care of you while you're taking care of everyone else?" Laura Shook Guzman

Laura Shook Guzman, LMFT, specializes in mental health for founders and entrepreneurs and is the creator of the #Tools4Founders campaign for Mental Health Awareness Month The #Tools4Founders campaign is sponsored by Women Who Cowork and is gfiting 30 days of founder support for womxn and nonbinary founders of the coworking movement for entire month of May.

Laura, who specializes in mental health for founders and entrepreneurs, is providing a comprehensive list of resources on her website for Mental Health Awareness Month as a part of her campaign, #Tools4Founders . Founders can find programs, podcasts and tips to support their mental health on the site and contribute to the community by sharing their favorite resources and using the hashtag #Tools4Founders the entire month of May.

"Together we can end the stigma surrounding entrepreneurial mental health." Laura Shook Guzman.

72% percent of entrepreneurs suffer from one or more mental health issues according to the research of Dr. Michael Freeman, founder of Econa, a global center for entrepreneurial wellness. This research also shows entrepreneurs are 2x more likely to struggle with feelings of isolation, stress, and exhaustion, 3x more likely to to suffer from depression and substance abuse and 10x more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder.

Mental health and success are not mutually exclusive in the workplace. John Roa, Kristin Darga and Erik Severinghaus are all examples of highly successful founders that have written books emphasizing the importance of mental health.

"Healthy founders equal healthy returns. We believe there is a causal relationship between continuous founder self-improvement and the performance of their companies." Venture capital firm, Alpha Bridge

Laura Shook Guzman, LMFT, is a 23 year mental health professional, trauma therapist and serial entrepreneur. Founders can explore what mental health support would like with Laura Shook Guzman in a free fifteen minute consult with her http://bit.ly/laurashookguzmanconsultation

