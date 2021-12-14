Tools4Patient's Placebell©™ Named One of the Most Innovative Products of 2021 by PM360

Placebell is an innovative predictive method that addresses the challenge of the placebo response in clinical trials. Tweet this

Placebell was selected as one of the most innovative products of 2021 as part of PM360's 10th annual Innovations Issue, which was published on December 13th as a guide to the most innovative companies, startups, divisions, products, services and strategies from the healthcare and life sciences industries.

PM360 received hundreds of submissions, and the publication's editorial staff selected the 52 most innovative, regardless of category. Within the product category, Placebell was one of 18 featured.

"This year saw many innovations in our industry, so having Placebell among the products selected by PM360 is a true honor" says Dominique Demolle, Ph.D., CEO of Tools4Patient. "We work with top pharma and biotech companies and CROs to help reduce drug development risk related to the placebo response using Placebell. Tools4Patient's portfolio of innovative solutions will continue to address key challenges to drug development."

About Tools4Patient

Tools4Patient, a Belgian startup company, began operation in 2014 after former colleagues of a big pharma company set out to tackle some of the most challenging issues that prevent drugs from reaching the marketplace. With the support of key opinion leaders of various disciplines, in the pharmaceutical and medical world, including renowned researchers at University of Sydney, Toulouse, INSERM and University of Liège, the company today offers a comprehensive set of solutions that tackle the overall clinical research value chain, from recruitment to data interpretation. Tools4Patient aims to accelerate patient access to new therapies to improve patients' lives by developing and commercializing methods and data analysis solutions focused on the unique patient characteristics that influence their response to treatment. The company's first technology is Placebell©™, which characterizes the placebo response of patients. Tools4Patient is financed by private investors and funds, including Sambrinvest and Innovation Fund. Learn more at www.tools4patient.com.

CONTACT: Patty Pologruto, [email protected]

SOURCE Tools4Patient