ToolsGroup Appoints Caroline Proctor as Chief Marketing Officer

Caroline joins ToolsGroup from retail and supply chain planning software company RELEX Solutions, where she served as VP of Marketing. In this and previous roles, Caroline has built up considerable retail and supply chain planning domain expertise. This stands to benefit ToolsGroup, which has identified consumer goods, retail and e-commerce as key growth areas.

Caroline joins ToolsGroup at a pivotal moment for the company following growth equity investment from Accel-KKR. As Joseph Shamir, ToolsGroup's CEO explains, "Jeff Bodenstab leaves a legacy of valuable marketing assets - top ranking customer satisfaction and industry analyst ratings, strong awareness in the supply chain community and a talented, well-integrated global team. Caroline's heavyweight experience in strategy, demand generation, communications and people management will enable her to leverage these assets and help us take ToolsGroup to the next level."

Caroline holds an MS in Business from Johns Hopkins University and a BS in mathematics and computer science from the University of Scranton. She will lead her global marketing team from ToolsGroup's headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and report to Joseph Shamir, CEO.

About ToolsGroup

