"ToolsGroup" is positioned as a Technology Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for Global Supply Chain Inventory Optimization by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

07 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

  • The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Global Supply Chain Inventory Optimization (IO) vendors.   
  • ToolsGroup, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. 

FRANKLIN, Mass., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading service vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. The comprehensive analysis provides strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

According to Kumar Anand, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions "ToolsGroup's advanced algorithms, AI machine learning capabilities, and demand forecasting tools empower organizations to not only optimize inventory levels but also enhance overall operational efficiency. ToolsGroup's commitment to delivering actionable insights and tangible value to their clients makes them a formidable force in the realm of inventory optimization, paving the way for smarter, data-driven supply chain strategies. In the complex world of supply and demand, inventory optimization ensures a perfect balance between having too much and not enough stock. Inventory optimization shows how businesses can save money and improve customer service by fine-tuning their inventory strategies. Inventory optimization is about unlocking the door to enhanced profitability, operational agility, and a resilient supply chain," said Kumar Anand.

Global supply chain Inventory optimization platforms can help organizations free up working capital during times of expansion, cut expenses and ensure liquidity during times of economic crisis. Fulfilling the customer's orders without delay leads to increased customer satisfaction which can be done by maintaining optimal stock levels. Also, it provides a methodical and statistical approach to efficiently managing supply chain risks. It enables educated trade-offs between service goals and inventory levels to maximize productivity and profitability. It eventually leads to increased inventory turns, lower inventory holding costs, and higher levels of customer satisfaction.

"ToolsGroup is proud to be recognized by Quadrant Solutions as a leader in inventory optimization for the second year in a row," said ToolsGroup CEO, Inna Kuznetsova. "Our AI-driven solution leverages a probabilistic model providing the highest accuracy of forecasts. We're honored to partner with over 400 customers, transforming the supply chain into a force for good around the globe through innovative, sustainable planning and execution practices."

About ToolsGroup:

ToolsGroup's innovative AI-powered solutions enable retailers, distributors, and manufacturers to navigate through supply chain uncertainty. Our retail and supply chain planning suites empower a new level of intelligent decision making and unlock powerful business improvements in forecast accuracy, service levels, and inventory - delighting customers and achieving financial and ESG KPIs. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, or visit www.toolsgroup.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

