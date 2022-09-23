ToolsGroup helps companies maximize working capital and reduce supply chain risks through right-sizing inventory and distributing it in the best way to win customers.

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ToolsGroup , a global leader in AI-driven retail and supply chain planning and optimization software, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Inventory Optimization 2022 Vendor Assessment.

ToolsGroup was also named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Demand Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment.

ToolsGroup Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Supply Chain Inventory Optimization 2022

ToolsGroup helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to maximize the use of working capital and reduce supply chain risks through right-sizing inventory and distributing it in the best way to win customers.

ToolsGroup's Service Optimizer 99+ (SO99+) AI-driven supply chain planning software automates and optimizes demand forecasting and sensing, multi-echelon inventory optimization , replenishment , and S&OP . It equips planning teams to continuously adjust replenishment and assortments while positioning inventory throughout the distribution network for healthy inventory levels and improved working capital.

"We are proud to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in the inventory optimization report," said ToolsGroup CEO Inna Kuznetsova. "We leverage AI to make the supply chain the force for good–sustainable and efficient and creating differentiation for our customers amid continuously disrupted demand and supply. Today more than ever manufacturers, distributors, and retailers need to improve their ability to sense and respond to demand changes to fulfill their promise to their customers–and we are honored to be a part of their journey."

"Supply chain planning has become both central and critical to the success of the resilient supply chain, and inventory optimization specifically is a key component of supply chain planning overall," says Simon Ellis, program VP, Manufacturing Insights and Worldwide Supply Chain Strategies. "Growing complexity in the supply chain has made inventory optimization and planning more challenging, both as a consequence of often larger demand forecast error and as a lack of full visibility into supply issues and constraints. IDC would view a competent inventory optimization application as important to the success of the broader supply chain."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Access the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Inventory Optimization Vendor Assessment , Sep 2022 – Doc # US49568517

Access the IDC Marketscape: Worldwide Supply Chain Demand Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment , Sep 2022 – Doc # US47619722

About ToolsGroup

ToolsGroup is how organizations improve product availability while right-sizing inventory, no matter how complex their supply chain is or how much demand changes. In a world that rarely follows the rules, our retail and supply chain planning suite optimizes and automates supply chains from production to purchase, enabling manufacturers, distributors and retailers to be ready for anything. That's why global leaders like Absolut, BP and Harley-Davidson rely on us year after year. For more information, follow ToolsGroup on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, or visit www.toolsgroup.com.

