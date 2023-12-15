ToolsGroup Positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO), Q4, 2023 by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

15 Dec, 2023, 10:01 ET

  • The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO) vendors.
  • ToolsGroup, with its comprehensive technology for Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO), receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named ToolsGroup a Q4, 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK MatrixTM: Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO), Q4, 2023 includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO) vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives users strategic information to evaluate vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Saad F. Shaikh, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "ToolsGroup's comprehensive retail pricing solutions utilize advanced analytics to provide retailers with a holistic view of pricing and markdown strategies and assist retailers in managing and automating pricing throughout the product lifecycle. ToolsGroup's AI-driven engine analyzes complex data at granular levels such as the combination of customer, product, location, and price point, in real-time to generate accurate demand forecasts and provide optimal price recommendations to retailers that maximize revenue. Furthermore, the company's solutions provide a centralized space to plan promotional activities and execute effective promotions that maximize ROI." Saad added, "ToolsGroup has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been placed as the leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO), Q4, 2023, owing to its comprehensive and innovative retail pricing solutions, a compelling vision and roadmap, an extensive IRP&PO vendor ecosystem, year-on-year growth, comprehensive product offerings with in-depth domain experience."

"We are thrilled to be recognized in our second retail SPARK Matrix this year," said ToolsGroup CEO, Inna Kuznetsova. "At ToolsGroup, our mission is to develop customer-centric innovations that propel retailers to success. That motivation drives every step in our product developments, including our most recent acquisition of Evo. Evo's responsive AI engine augments our powerful JustEnough suite for intelligent, rapid analysis and response. It's one of many ways we continue delivering on our promise to equip customers with leading technologies that drive optimal business performance."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO) solution as "a solution which helps retailers optimize prices across the product lifecycle, plan effective promotions, and formulate optimal markdown strategies. The solution utilizes advanced analytics to increase sell-through, maximize sales, and improve margins. The solution also helps retailers manage prices with ease and monitor the pricing performance. It equips retailers with a granular analysis of their consumers and the market by leveraging insightful data to recommend real-time prices across all channels and enable them to make informed pricing decisions."

About ToolsGroup

ToolsGroup's innovative AI-powered solutions enable retailers, distributors, and manufacturers to navigate through supply chain uncertainty. Our retail and supply chain planning suites empower a new level of intelligent decision-making and unlock powerful business improvements in forecast accuracy, service levels, and inventory – delighting customers and achieving financial and sustainability KPIs. That's why we're trusted by leading companies like Abercrombie & Fitch, Co., Bulgari, and Clas Ohlson. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, or visit www.toolsgroup.com.

Meir Kahtan
+1 917-864-0800
[email protected] 

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as the strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

Mr. Ajinkya Ingle
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
Regus Business Center 35 Village Road, Suite 100,
Middleton Massachusetts 01949 United States
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (+1) 978-605-1066
