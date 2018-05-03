ToolsGroup Secures Accel-KKR Funding to Boost Growth

ToolsGroup provides planning software for companies that must guarantee high service levels despite increasing demand volatility and distribution complexity. ToolsGroup's SO99+ application spans demand forecasting, demand sensing, multi-echelon inventory optimization, and S&OP. It was among the first supply chain planning tools to employ advanced self-learning models augmented by AI and machine learning for autonomous planning.

Accel-KKR's funding comes to ToolsGroup on the heels of three consecutive years of accelerating subscription revenue growth and new customer acquisitions. During this time the company successfully transitioned to a predominantly SaaS model with sustained profitability and deployed software in 46 different countries. Advanced concepts like self-learning, automation and predictive analysis, which ToolsGroup has been championing for years, are now approaching mainstream adoption. With Accel-KKR's funding, the company will expand to help more global companies.

In addition to the minority shareholder investment, Accel-KKR Principal Joe Porten and supply chain software industry expert Ross Elliot will be a strong addition to ToolsGroup's board of directors.

"ToolsGroup has a strong foundation to build upon - award-winning software, top-tier customer satisfaction and retention rates, an experienced management team, a global partner network and a durable, subscription-based business model." commented Joe Porten. "With demand for advanced supply chain software escalating, ToolsGroup is well positioned to capture a disproportionate share of the market growth. Our growth equity investment will help the company's operations scale to take advantage of this opportunity."

Over the past five years ToolsGroup has been recognized by Gartner as a 'Leader' in the Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning System of Record (SOR) and as a 'Visionary' in its Magic Quadrant for S&OP (Sales & Operations Planning) Systems of Differentiation (SOD). In addition, ToolsGroup has been at the top of the Nucleus Research Inventory Optimization Value Matrix four years in a row. ToolsGroup and its customers have also earned countless other awards and recognition from organizations such as CSCMP, Frost and Sullivan, Retail Week and the European Supply Chain Excellence Awards.

"As we continue to scale our global business, Accel-KKR's capital allows us to continue to invest in the advanced analytics product and talent of a world class company," concluded Joseph Shamir, ToolsGroup's founder and CEO.

About ToolsGroup

ToolsGroup is a global provider of 'Powerfully Simple' supply chain planning software for companies experiencing demand volatility. Manufacturers, distributors, and retailers such as Harley-Davidson, Absolut Vodka, and Luxottica use our self-learning demand forecasting to regularly beat consensus forecasts in a fraction of the time and effort, even for the most challenging low-volume items. They shrink inventory and reduced planning overhead while stepping up customer service levels to boost revenue. Our planning software spans demand sensing, multi-echelon inventory optimization (MEIO), and sales and operations planning (S&OP). For more information, visit http://www.toolsgroup.com or follow us on Twitter @ToolsGroup.

About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with $4.3 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and IT-enabled businesses well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value through significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel- KKR also invests across a wide range of transaction types including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR is headquartered in Menlo Park with additional offices in Atlanta and London.

1 Gartner Market Share: Supply Chain Management, Worldwide, 2016, June 9, 2016, Chad Eschinger

(www.gartner.com/document/3738037)

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toolsgroup-secures-accel-kkr-funding-to-boost-growth-300641660.html

SOURCE ToolsGroup

Related Links

http://www.toolsgroup.com

