ToolWatch and DEWALT®'s New Integration Streamlines Construction Operations with More Efficient and Accurate Tool Management

DENVER, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ToolWatch , a powerful, cloud-based system that serves as a cornerstone for construction companies' operations management, announced that its technology integration with DEWALT TOOL CONNECT™ is now available to all ToolWatch users. DEWALT, a leading manufacturer of professional power tools, hand tools, storage and accessories, and ToolWatch teamed up to improve the overall tool ownership experience more than a year ago by combining DEWALT's Tool Connect™ integrated Bluetooth functionality with ToolWatch's intuitive solution designed to streamline internal operations. The integration has been in beta testing with select ToolWatch customers since early 2020 and now the advantageous update is available to ToolWatch users.

ToolWatch users can synchronize DEWALT TOOL CONNECT tools, tags, and chips to their ToolWatch inventory automatically, eliminating the need to manually scan tools, equipment, and consumables. All item information, including tool records, job costs and billing, inventory quantity, transfers, service and calibration, and even reporting, is easily accessed from ToolWatch.

ToolWatch users can see where tools are in the physical world in real-time. If a tool is transferred to a different job site, the BLE technology will enable automatic reassignment to the new project and initiate job cost and billing transactions to that job site.

"Enhancing operational efficiency begins by streamlining internal processes, and asset management is a crucial part of a construction company's overall state of operations," said Don Kafka, CEO of ToolWatch. "This integration with DEWALT allows users to streamline many steps of the tool management process and enhance asset visibility. Eliminating these tedious tasks and tightening wasteful processes allows ToolWatch users to boost operational efficiency overall."

ToolWatch customers that have piloted the systems reported that the integration helped eliminate many time-consuming processes, improve the overall productivity of job sites and maximize assets, resources and labor. And by utilizing more accurate data, improving workflows, and streamlining the asset upload process, decision-makers are able to clearly determine areas of operational improvement.

ToolWatch users can begin to streamline internal operations with the DEWALT TOOL CONNECT integration immediately. TOOL CONNECT tools have the Bluetooth chip already installed, while the TOOL CONNECT tags, connectors, and batteries attach to anything on a job site, such as equipment, storage, large tools, and materials, regardless of brand.

Eager to help guide new and existing customers through this groundbreaking integration, contact ToolWatch today to learn how to get started streamlining asset management processes and boosting your company's operational efficiency. For more information, visit ToolWatch.com .

About ToolWatch

For more than 25 years, ToolWatch has helped companies manage tools, equipment, materials and consumables. Easy to use and delivered through a powerful, flexible platform, ToolWatch securely stores critical information on all field and warehouse operation assets so companies can run their businesses more efficiently, more cost-effectively and more profitably. Today, more than 6,000 installations in 20 countries use ToolWatch. For more information about ToolWatch, visit toolwatch.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About DEWALT

DEWALT is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit http://www.DEWALT.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

