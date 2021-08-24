ToolWatch Announces Jay Martin as New Chief Executive Officer

"Our focus with ToolWatch will be rapid, significant product development," said Chris Shea, Riverside vice president. Tweet this

Martin is enthusiastic to lead the ToolWatch brand forward as it enters a period of growth, "ToolWatch is at the forefront of a new phase in its evolution, and I'm looking forward to learning from Don and working with the ToolWatch team to position the Company as a powerful player in its arena. Don Kafka literally invented this industry, and he knows what companies actually need in the field. I'm excited to join a company that's the leader in its field and consistently delivers exceptional value."

During his first year as CEO, Martin plans to focus on finding product extension opportunities to make ToolWatch even more valuable to customers and implementing marketing and sales campaigns to raise the level of awareness for the entire ToolWatch enterprise.

Those plans will be supported in part through ToolWatch's April 2021 investment from The Riverside Company , a global private investor focused on the smaller end of the middle market, which will allow ToolWatch to pursue its ambitious growth plan to bring new products to fruition faster and more aggressively.

"Our focus with ToolWatch will be rapid, significant product development," said Chris Shea, Riverside vice president. "With Jay Martin at the helm on the operations side, Don will now be able to direct his time and talent on developing and delivering the best possible experience for ToolWatch customers. No one in the industry is more qualified than Don to make that happen."

One innovation already in place is ToolWatch's new jobsite portal, launched in June 2021. The portal is the first phase of an entirely new platform for the ToolWatch enterprise. The web-based portal eliminates many time-consuming and error-prone steps of the field management process and instantaneously tracks every step of every process. Early user feedback has been enthusiastic, and the product will be expanded to warehouse and back-office operations later this year.

Martin comes to ToolWatch from EagleView, where he was the chief operating officer. EagleView is a leading provider of aerial imagery-based data analysis products for the insurance, construction, solar power and government sectors. Previously, he was the chief operating officer at Aquasana, the largest direct-to-consumer water filtration company in the US. He also served in leadership positions at Sungard Availability Services and Dell Technologies. He holds a Masters in Business Administration degree from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University.

About ToolWatch Corporation

For more than 25 years ToolWatch has helped companies manage tools, equipment, materials and consumables. Easy to use and delivered through a powerful, flexible platform, ToolWatch securely stores critical information on all warehouse and field operation assets so companies can run their businesses more efficiently, more cost-effectively and more profitably. For more information about ToolWatch, visit www.toolwatch.com or follow on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE ToolWatch