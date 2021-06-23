ToolWatch Announces Strategic Investment from The Riverside Company

ToolWatch Corporation announces it has received an investment from The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm. Tweet this

Chris Shea, Riverside assistant vice president, cited ToolWatch's ability to help customers solve key challenges in preconstruction planning, logistics and across the supply chain, as factors in Riverside's decision to invest in ToolWatch. "We see construction software as a very attractive growth area. While still early in its technology adoption, the construction industry is experiencing increased implementation of software tools to better manage complex operations and critical workflows. As the pioneer in bringing technology to the construction site, ToolWatch is ideally positioned to understand the unique needs of its customers and to deliver purpose-build solutions."

From the beginning, ToolWatch's value proposition has convinced customers in the construction industry to embrace technological solutions for operations management. Over the years, ToolWatch products have evolved from barcodes through RFID chips, Bluetooth low-energy, and interconnectivity; expanded integration with other software platforms; and modernized to a fully cloud-based, real-time, enterprise-wide operations and productivity management system noted for ease of use on the job site and in the back office.

"It is not every day we invest in a company that effectively created a new market category, like ToolWatch did with tool and equipment management software for construction companies. They have understood the needs of workers on job sites and in warehouses, as well as business administrators from the very beginning," said Shea.

Aside from the capital support to expand product development and customer support, the Riverside financing will be used to pursue complementary add-on acquisitions to broaden the product portfolio and expand solutions for ToolWatch's customer base.

About ToolWatch Corporation

For more than 25 years ToolWatch has helped companies manage tools, equipment, materials and consumables. Easy to use and delivered through a powerful, flexible platform, ToolWatch securely stores critical information on all warehouse and field operation assets so companies can run their businesses more efficiently, more cost-effectively and more profitably. For more information about ToolWatch, visit www.toolwatch.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 750 investments. The firm's international private equity and structured capital portfolios include more than 120 companies.

