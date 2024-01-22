ToolWatch Rebrands to Align Technologies Following Mobile Safety and Labor Management Acquisitions

Align brings together ToolWatch, busybusy, and Safety Reports, best-in-class software solutions for contractor operations.

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than three decades in the construction technology space, pioneering construction software provider ToolWatch announced today that it has rebranded to Align Technologies to better reflect the company's current capabilities and position it for future growth.

Following a 2021 strategic investment by The Riverside Company, a global growth-oriented private equity firm, ToolWatch expanded into mobile safety and compliance with the addition of Safety Reports in 2022 and workforce management with the acquisition of busybusy in December 2023. By bringing these capabilities together, contractors can consolidate the management of assets, labor, and safety tasks with a single technology partner and on a single platform.

"At Align, our mission is to create powerful solutions that provide the data and visibility necessary to help construction firms increase productivity, improve safety, and drive profitability," said Jay Martin, Align Technologies CEO. "The integration of Safety Reports and busybusy has resulted in an unmatched suite of operational tools that allows our customers to deliver more successful projects, unlock better business results, and, thereby, scale their construction businesses. The Align name gives us a unified identity that truly represents the scope of our capabilities and what we offer."

Align Technologies will serve as the parent company of both Safety Reports and busybusy. While the ToolWatch brand will be replaced by Align, Safety Reports and busybusy will remain in the market as part of the Align family of brands.

"The Align brand sets us up for the future by better representing the entirety of our business and its evolution from the industry's leading asset tracking solution into a platform that enables construction operations broadly, including safety and labor management," stated Troy Suttle, Align Technologies vice president of marketing. "At a high level, the Align identity speaks to the transformative ability of our products to drive operational productivity by addressing key challenges contractors face, enhancing communication from the field to warehouse and back office, and providing the operational visibility for our customers to make data-driven decisions that yield tangible results."

About Align Technologies:

At Align Technologies, we make construction safe, productive, and profitable. As the construction industry's first and most comprehensive operations management platform, Align Technologies' suite of powerful tools delivers operational visibility and control that drive results. Formed in 2024, Align Technologies is powered by three innovative market leaders: ToolWatch construction management software, Safety Reports mobile safety and compliance, and busybusy time tracking. The company received a strategic investment in 2021 from The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm. For more information about Align Technologies, visit www.aligntech.co.

