Tooshlights Bolsters Executive Team With Key New Hires

At Tooshlights, Molina will be responsible for the manufacturing and operations infrastructure to oversee the aggressive growth of Modus Systems, the parent company of Tooshlights. Samuelian will help advance Tooshlights' mission of improving the guest experience though smart restroom technology at venues nationwide and will be responsible for marketing strategies, sales and managing key partner relationships.

"Both Jorge and Jason have the leadership experience and proven track record in helping to grow big global, lighting and facilities companies, which is exactly what we need as our business enters its next growth phase," said Allen Klevens, president and chief executive officer, Modus Systems. "Both of them will play an instrumental role in helping Tooshlights ramp up and install in large scale venues nationwide. We are thrilled to have them on board."

Molina is a seasoned operations executive specializing in the optimization of manufacturing infrastructure. For over two decades he has helped meet customer and stakeholder objectives for global icons such as Gillette®, Tyco International®, and Flextronics®, as well as for several startup companies.

Samuelian has extensive history working in the lighting and facilities services industry. Working at one of the nation's largest lighting and electrical service companies for the past few years, Jason has worked with customers like Univision, Clorox, and Honeywell. He has an understanding of both the product distribution and construction sides of the industry that will help Tooshlights develop the right products and procedures for client success.

Tooshlights is solving a massive pain point; knowing where to go and eliminating the awkward experience of having to peek under stalls to see if they are occupied. The company was awarded a U.S. patent for its restroom stall occupancy indicator system and technology. Each Tooshlights unit consists of a sleekly designed smart latch and indicator light. When the stall is available, the light is green. When the stall is occupied and the smart latch activated, the light turns red.

Tooshlights recently installed at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in April 2018, with more scheduled for the coming months. The industry's first-of-its-kind smart restroom solution will help venues and commercial spaces across the U.S. such as airports, arenas, stadiums, malls, hotels, convention centers, casinos, theme parks and office buildings enhance the guest experience and fundamentally improve traffic flow in public restrooms.

