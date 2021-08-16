Tooth Filling Materials Market Revenue 2021 - Top 3 Trends Driving the Industry Expansion Through 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The tooth filling materials market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 2.6 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. A look at the recent developments in the market unveils the efforts undertaken by industry professionals and manufacturers for counterbalancing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In that light, dental professionals across the globe have navigated office shutdowns and re-openings, adding safety procedures and protocols and embracing new technologies comprising tele dentistry.

Furthermore, prominent players in the industry are focusing on the adoption of collaborative strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and the development of various tooth filling processes for enhancing product penetration and consolidating their share in the market.

This upsurge is driven by the growing awareness regarding oral health across different regions. For instance, China has been running the National Love Teeth Day campaign in the country for several years as a part of its action on preventative oral care and for educating people about their oral health.

Few key trends that are likely to propel tooth filling materials market growth are as follows:

Rising requirement for dental clinics

Dental clinics accounted for a revenue of USD 1,020 million in 2020 and will register appreciable growth through the analysis period. This rise is mainly due to the surging prevalence of dental ailments and the increasing awareness for the promotion of dental health in the African region.

As per the BMC Oral Health, Malawi recorded 37.4% prevalence of dental carries among all age groups. Therefore, for tackling the growing prevalence of these dental conditions, non-profit organizations, as well as governments, are focusing on the implementation of initiatives such as Humble Smile, and Free Dental Program, and others. Such initiatives are expected to impel industry expansion in the coming years.

Soaring demand for silver amalgam

The silver amalgam segment captured nearly 33% of the tooth filling materials market share in 2020. The segment is estimated to exceed a valuation of USD 881 million through 2027, driven by the prominent characteristics of silver amalgam comprising compression strength, dimensional change, durability, and flow & creep among others.

In addition, there is an increase in demand for silver amalgam in dental procedures due to the ease of application, low cost, and applicability for an extensive range of clinical performance. Rising government approvals and the increasing usage of silver amalgam will further bolster the market size through the forecast period.

Increase in favorable government policies in Brazil

The Brazil tooth filling materials market recorded nearly 35% of the market revenue in 2020 and will surpass USD 76 million over the estimated period. The regional growth is driven by rising incidences of dental ailments and favorable government policies towards the promotion of oral health in the South American country.

Moreover, the Brazilian Health System has been focusing on the adoption of policies that concentrate on primary health care such as the National Oral Health Policy. Additionally, new oral health guidelines have been formulated for the purpose of promoting awareness regarding oral health conditions.

In a nutshell, the escalating prevalence of malocclusion and dental carries affecting elderly people will stimulate tooth filling materials market growth through the assessment period.

