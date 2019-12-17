Toothbar Wins the "New Build" Award from the ADA Design Innovation Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Dental Association (ADA) recently announced the winners of its inaugural Design Innovation Awards . Toothbar is proud to announce that it won the "New Build" award from the ADA. This award recognizes dental providers for excellence in their facilities that seamlessly combine function, design, and aesthetic appeal.

The offices of dental providers no longer have to be clinical environments where people wait with a stack of old magazines. The founders of Toothbar had another vision for their patients' comfort, and they went a different route from joining or purchasing an existing practice. Instead, Dr. Kimberley Barclay and Dr. Lauren Jacobsen built Toothbar from the ground up with their patients in mind.

In order to change the way patients thought about going to the dentist, Toothbar seeks to make the experience as pleasant and convenient as possible from the moment you enter the facility. The lobby reminds you of a nice hotel with its large floor-to-ceiling windows, and patients can enjoy many amenities as they wait. There is the Toothbar lounge, which provides massage chairs, a bar, and snacks. You can use the complimentary WiFi and charging stations, as well as even request a pillow and blanket. If you need to freshen up your teeth before or after your appointment, you can use the "brush bar," which provides some favorite dental supplies of the doctors.

Toothbar is located in the Seaholm District of downtown Austin - an area with many startups and young entrepreneurs. Toothbar's founders had this crowd in mind when they designed their facility. They wanted to provide an elevated dental experience that did not make getting a cleaning feel like a chore.

Criteria for the New Build award included appealing aesthetics, including windows and natural light, use of color, themes, and branding. In addition, facilities need to function efficiently and utilize technology in a manner that is innovative and accomplishes the office's goals for patient care.

The ADA narrowed down three finalists for each Design Innovation award from a field of applicants. The ADA then solicited votes in each respective award category from attendees at the ADA Practice Excellence area of the ADA FDI World Dental Congress, which took place in San Francisco. The meeting attendees could view the submissions for finalists and vote for a winner - and Toothbar received the most votes in the New Build category. The practice will receive a cash award and have their office featured in ADA publications.

